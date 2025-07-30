DRUMMONDVILLE, Quebec -- NASCAR Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen suffered pelvic and leg fractures in a crash, but has apparently avoided any head, neck or spine injuries, according to his wife.

Friesen was in a "tremendous amount of pain" after the crash Monday night during a Super DIRTcar Series King of the North race at Autodrome Drummond in Drummondville, Quebec, Jessica Friesen posted on social media.

"Stewart has suffered an unstable/open book pelvic fracture, meaning his pelvis is broken in two or more places, with a large hematoma on the area" she posted. "Stewart also has a fractured right leg."

A CT scan showed no head, neck, or spine injuries, she said.

Video of the crash shows Stewart Friesen's truck hitting an outside wall on the track, flipping up in the air and catching fire. He landed hard on the track and was hit by another truck before his truck came to rest on its wheels.

Jessica Friesen thanked the track crew for their patience and care in getting her husband out of the truck.

Stewart Friesen is expected to be transferred Wednesday to a New York hospital, Jessica Friesen said in an update posted Tuesday, where he faces multiple surgeries.

"We want to thank everyone here at the hospital in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, for the outstanding care, and several members of the racing community who have helped facilitate getting Stewart closer to home," she posted. "The outpouring of support from all of our racing family has been overwhelming, in the best way."