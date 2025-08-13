Open Extended Reactions

NASCAR says it has no plans to limit driver celebrations in the aftermath of Xfinity driver Connor Zilisch's fall in Victory Lane and subsequent broken collarbone.

Mike Forde, NASCAR managing director of communications, addressed the incident on the series' "Hauler Talk" podcast released Wednesday, saying some Victory Lane precautions would be put into place but that no new policies were being implemented.

Zilisch had recorded his series-leading sixth victory Saturday at Watkins Glen International when he climbed onto the roof of his No. 88 Chevrolet to celebrate. He slipped after apparently getting his left foot caught in the driver's side window netting and tumbled awkwardly onto the asphalt.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a broken collarbone.

"Very grateful to be able to walk away from that, and I guess I didn't walk away, but I'm very grateful to be walking today and to just be all right," Zilisch said during the USA broadcast of the NASCAR Cup race Sunday.

Forde said NASCAR wouldn't tell drivers not to climb on the door in Victory Lane.

"We have not put in any policies or best practices or anything like that," Forde said.

At the same time, NASCAR will take some new precautions to avoid the specific circumstances that led to Zilisch's fall.

"I think that was part of the problem that the window net was flapping on the outside," Forde said. "I think Connor even said that may have been a problem, and one of our safety guys actually mentioned the same thing. So we may do just sort of a check to make sure that if that's inside the car, it's one less thing you can slip on."

Connor Zilisch's Victory Lane fall and injury has put his status for the next Xfinity race into question. Matthew O'Haren/Imagn Images

Zilisch underwent surgery Tuesday, and it is unclear whether he will recover in time for the Xfinity Series' next race at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 22. Zilisch missed a race earlier this season because of a back injury from a crash at Talladega Superspeedway, for which he received a waiver.

Forde did not say whether Zilisch would receive a waiver for the playoffs if he misses the Daytona race.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.