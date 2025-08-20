        <
        >

          NASCAR schedule shake-up: New street race, Chicagoland back

          • Associated Press
          Aug 20, 2025, 03:50 PM

          CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NASCAR in 2026 will race on a new street course in San Diego, return Chicagoland Speedway to the schedule, move the All-Star race to Dover, Delaware, and end its 38-race season back at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

          The schedule released Wednesday includes two off weekends on a calendar that stretches from February to November. It begins with the exhibition Clash on Feb. 1 at Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem for the second consecutive year, with the season-opening Daytona 500 to follow on Feb. 15.

          The season ends Nov. 8 in Florida at Homestead, which hosted the championship-deciding finale for 18 consecutive years before NASCAR shifted it to Phoenix Raceway in 2020. The race at Phoenix was given a different date in the playoffs and NASCAR is expected to rotate the season finale to various venues in ensuing years.

          Chicagoland is reopening after a six-year hiatus and a switch back to the track located in suburban Joliet after three seasons on a temporary street circuit in downtown Chicago. The San Diego event will be held on a military base in Coronado.

          To add Chicagoland and San Diego, NASCAR dropped the Chicago street race and will not return to Mexico City, where it held the first international Cup Series points race since the 1950s. A return to Mexico City in 2026 became difficult to schedule because of soccer's World Cup.

          NASCAR also moved Watkins Glen in New York from its traditional August date to Mother's Day weekend and the all-star race from North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, to Dover so that North Wilkesboro will be a points-paying Cup race, and New Hampshire lost its playoff race to become the penultimate race of the regular season.

          There also are two off weekends after just one this season, which ends with 28 straight races.

          The 2026 Cup Series schedule:

          Feb. 1 -- Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

          Feb. 15 -- Daytona 500

          Feb. 22 -- Atlanta

          March 1 -- Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas

          March 8 -- Phoenix

          March 15 -- Las Vegas

          March 22 -- Darlington, South Carolina

          March 29 -- Martinsville, Virginia

          April 5 -- off weekend

          April 12 -- Bristol, Tennessee

          April 19 -- Kansas

          April 26 -- Talladega, Alabama

          May 3 -- Texas

          May 10 -- Watkins Glen, New York

          May 17 -- All-Star Race (Dover)

          May 24 -- Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte)

          May 31 -- Nashville, Tennessee

          June 7 -- Michigan

          June 14 -- Pocono in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

          June 21 -- San Diego

          June 28 -- Sonoma, California

          July 5 -- Chicagoland

          July 12 -- Atlanta

          July 19 -- North Wilkesboro

          July 26 -- Brickyard 400 (Indianapolis)

          Aug. 2 -- off weekend

          Aug. 9 -- Iowa

          Aug. 15 -- Richmond, Virginia

          Aug. 23 -- New Hampshire

          Aug. 29 -- Daytona, Florida

          Sept. 6 -- Darlington

          Sept. 13 -- Gateway in Madison, Illinois

          Sept. 19 -- Bristol

          Sept. 27 -- Kansas

          Oct. 4 -- Las Vegas

          Oct. 11 -- Charlotte Roval

          Oct. 18 -- Phoenix

          Oct. 25 -- Talladega

          Nov. 1 -- Martinsville

          Nov. 8 -- Homestead, Florida