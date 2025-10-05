CONCORD, N.C. -- Tyler Reddick raced Sunday with his championship hopes on the line at the same time his infant son has been diagnosed with a tumor in his chest that is affecting his heart.

Rookie Reddick, the second of Tyler and Alexa Reddick's two boys, was born in May, and Alexa said last week that he has been dealing with serious health complications. The couple provided an update ahead of Sunday's race at The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Reddick was starting from the pole, needing a victory to remain in contention for the Cup Series title.

Alexa Reddick posted a social media update on Rookie's condition after Reddick's pole-winning run, saying he has a "tumor that's 'choking' the renal vein & renal artery. Telling the heart 'Hey I'm not getting enough blood ... pump harder.'"

She said it has caused an enlarged heart, and the 4-month-old will need a kidney removed because doctors determined it is no longer functioning.

"He will undergo open surgery to remove his right kidney. We're just not sure when," she wrote. "Waiting is ok right now to give his heart a break while he's on BP medication. They expect his heart to fully recover because it was just an innocent bystander. We have answers but a journey ahead to bring our little Cookie home."

She added that her son was happy spending time blowing bubbles, playing and "interacting with every nurse & doctor that comes in his room."

Reddick had kept his son's health situation private until his wife went public before last week's race at Kansas Speedway when she announced that Rookie was at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte showing signs of heart failure.

Reddick finally addressed Rookie's health at Charlotte.

"Healthier is probably not the right word, but I've never seen him happier. His color looks good. He's gained weight. A lot of things are going well," Reddick said. "All that being said, some of the tougher moments are definitely ahead. We're definitely not in the clear. There are some things we need to get through first.

"So on one hand, I'm really happy and it makes me feel great that he's doing much better right now, but certainly we have some hurdles we have to get through first before we're even thinking about leaving the hospital or thinking about what comes next."

Reddick enters Sunday below the cutline of drivers who will be trimmed from 12 to eight after the race. The bottom four -- Reddick, his 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric -- all likely need a victory Sunday to avoid elimination.

"For me, this weekend where we're at in points, it just is what it is," Reddick said. "I'm going to go out there and give it my best effort while I'm here certainly. For me, this week, the elimination, everything that is happening in the racing world is taking a back seat as it should."

Denny Hamlin, the co-owner of Reddick's car, said 23XI Racing has been supportive and involved in getting Rookie the best care.

"We've tried to do everything we could as a company to tap into all the resources that we possibly can, to get him second, third opinions, all the things, get him in contact with specialists," Hamlin said. "We feel not a relief, but it is a little relief that they kind of understand now what the path is forward versus kind of not knowing.

"I could not imagine being in their places. He's got enough to think about. I'm sure he's probably breathing a little sigh relief that he still goes there to do his job at a high level, given everything that's going on off the track."

Reddick will start alongside Shane van Gisbergen, who has won four races this year on road and street courses. The New Zealander is the heavy favorite, and any driver hoping to avoid playoff elimination will have to beat him.

Meanwhile, Reddick was grateful for the support he and his family have received and reflected on the emotional impact this has had on his family.

"Just countless individuals have helped out," Reddick said. "Countless individuals have reached out, provided support whatever it might be. It's been really eye-opening. I agree with my wife this is the hardest thing that I've had to go through. ... Certainly being away [last week] wasn't ideal.

"That was a decision me and her came to a conclusion on when I was in Kansas. He was going in the right direction. Yes, like I said, big things ahead that we have to fix, but for that past weekend he was stable and going in the right direction. It was difficult to stay and race [at Kansas], but we were on the same page about it. I just wanted to get off that plane so bad on Sunday night and get back to the hospital."