Who has won the Daytona 500? All-time NASCAR winners list

There's no better way to start a NASCAR Cup Series campaign than by winning its first and most prestigious race of the season: the Daytona 500. Among NASCAR's Crown Jewel races, the event has been a staple in American motorsports since 1959. With its rich legacy, the Daytona 500 is known as the "Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing."
Throughout his 30-plus years on the NASCAR circuit, Richard Petty won the Daytona 500 more than any other driver, with seven titles to his name. In 2025, William Byron won the Dayona 500 for the second year in a row. At the 2026 event, he'll attempt to become the first racer to win three Daytona 500 titles in a row.
Check out the all-time Daytona 500 winners below:
2025: William Byron
2024: William Byron
2023: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
2022: Austin Cindric
2021: Michael McDowell
2020: Denny Hamlin
2019: Denny Hamlin
2018: Austin Dillon
2017: Kurt Busch
2016: Denny Hamlin
2015: Joey Logano
2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2013: Jimmie Johnson
2012: Matt Kenseth
2011: Trevor Bayne
2010: Jamie McMurray
2009: Matt Kenseth
2008: Ryan Newman
2007: Kevin Harvick
2006: Jimmie Johnson
2005: Jeff Gordon
2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2003: Michael Waltrip
2002: Ward Burton
2001: Michael Waltrip
2000: Dale Jarrett
1999: Jeff Gordon
1998: Dale Earnhardt
1997: Jeff Gordon
1996: Dale Jarrett
1995: Sterling Marlin
1994: Sterling Marlin
1993: Dale Jarrett
1992: Davey Allison
1991: Ernie Irvan
1990: Derrike Cope
1989: Darrell Waltrip
1988: Bobby Allison
1987: Bill Elliott
1986: Geoff Bodine
1985: Bill Elliott
1984: Cale Yarborough
1983: Cale Yarborough
1982: Bobby Allison
1981: Richard Petty
1980: Buddy Baker
1979: Richard Petty
1978: Bobby Allison
1977: Cale Yarborough
1976: David Pearson
1975: Benny Parsons
1974: Richard Petty
1973: Richard Petty
1972: A.J. Foyt
1971: Richard Petty
1970: Pete Hamilton
1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
1968: Cale Yarborough
1967: Mario Andretti
1966: Richard Petty
1965: Fred Lorenzen
1964: Richard Petty
1963: Tiny Lund
1962: "Fireball" Roberts
1961: Marvin Panch
1960: Junior Johnson
1959: Lee Petty
Check out the ESPN NASCAR hub page for standings, results, schedules and more.