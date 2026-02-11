Who has won the Daytona 500? All-time NASCAR winners list

Open Extended Reactions

There's no better way to start a NASCAR Cup Series campaign than by winning its first and most prestigious race of the season: the Daytona 500. Among NASCAR's Crown Jewel races, the event has been a staple in American motorsports since 1959. With its rich legacy, the Daytona 500 is known as the "Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing."

Throughout his 30-plus years on the NASCAR circuit, Richard Petty won the Daytona 500 more than any other driver, with seven titles to his name. In 2025, William Byron won the Dayona 500 for the second year in a row. At the 2026 event, he'll attempt to become the first racer to win three Daytona 500 titles in a row.

Check out the all-time Daytona 500 winners below:

2025: William Byron

2024: William Byron

2023: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2022: Austin Cindric

2021: Michael McDowell

2020: Denny Hamlin

2019: Denny Hamlin

2018: Austin Dillon

2017: Kurt Busch

2016: Denny Hamlin

2015: Joey Logano

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2013: Jimmie Johnson

2012: Matt Kenseth

2011: Trevor Bayne

2010: Jamie McMurray

2009: Matt Kenseth

2008: Ryan Newman

2007: Kevin Harvick

2006: Jimmie Johnson

2005: Jeff Gordon

2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2003: Michael Waltrip

2002: Ward Burton

2001: Michael Waltrip

2000: Dale Jarrett

1999: Jeff Gordon

1998: Dale Earnhardt

1997: Jeff Gordon

1996: Dale Jarrett

1995: Sterling Marlin

1994: Sterling Marlin

1993: Dale Jarrett

1992: Davey Allison

1991: Ernie Irvan

1990: Derrike Cope

1989: Darrell Waltrip

1988: Bobby Allison

1987: Bill Elliott

1986: Geoff Bodine

1985: Bill Elliott

1984: Cale Yarborough

1983: Cale Yarborough

1982: Bobby Allison

1981: Richard Petty

1980: Buddy Baker

1979: Richard Petty

1978: Bobby Allison

1977: Cale Yarborough

1976: David Pearson

1975: Benny Parsons

1974: Richard Petty

1973: Richard Petty

1972: A.J. Foyt

1971: Richard Petty

1970: Pete Hamilton

1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough

1968: Cale Yarborough

1967: Mario Andretti

1966: Richard Petty

1965: Fred Lorenzen

1964: Richard Petty

1963: Tiny Lund

1962: "Fireball" Roberts

1961: Marvin Panch

1960: Junior Johnson

1959: Lee Petty

