          Who has won the Daytona 500? All-time NASCAR winners list

          William Byron won the Daytona 500 in 2025. Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire
          Feb 11, 2026, 08:33 PM

          There's no better way to start a NASCAR Cup Series campaign than by winning its first and most prestigious race of the season: the Daytona 500. Among NASCAR's Crown Jewel races, the event has been a staple in American motorsports since 1959. With its rich legacy, the Daytona 500 is known as the "Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing."

          Throughout his 30-plus years on the NASCAR circuit, Richard Petty won the Daytona 500 more than any other driver, with seven titles to his name. In 2025, William Byron won the Dayona 500 for the second year in a row. At the 2026 event, he'll attempt to become the first racer to win three Daytona 500 titles in a row.

          Check out the all-time Daytona 500 winners below:

          • 2025: William Byron

          • 2024: William Byron

          • 2023: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

          • 2022: Austin Cindric

          • 2021: Michael McDowell

          • 2020: Denny Hamlin

          • 2019: Denny Hamlin

          • 2018: Austin Dillon

          • 2017: Kurt Busch

          • 2016: Denny Hamlin

          • 2015: Joey Logano

          • 2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

          • 2013: Jimmie Johnson

          • 2012: Matt Kenseth

          • 2011: Trevor Bayne

          • 2010: Jamie McMurray

          • 2009: Matt Kenseth

          • 2008: Ryan Newman

          • 2007: Kevin Harvick

          • 2006: Jimmie Johnson

          • 2005: Jeff Gordon

          • 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

          • 2003: Michael Waltrip

          • 2002: Ward Burton

          • 2001: Michael Waltrip

          • 2000: Dale Jarrett

          • 1999: Jeff Gordon

          • 1998: Dale Earnhardt

          • 1997: Jeff Gordon

          • 1996: Dale Jarrett

          • 1995: Sterling Marlin

          • 1994: Sterling Marlin

          • 1993: Dale Jarrett

          • 1992: Davey Allison

          • 1991: Ernie Irvan

          • 1990: Derrike Cope

          • 1989: Darrell Waltrip

          • 1988: Bobby Allison

          • 1987: Bill Elliott

          • 1986: Geoff Bodine

          • 1985: Bill Elliott

          • 1984: Cale Yarborough

          • 1983: Cale Yarborough

          • 1982: Bobby Allison

          • 1981: Richard Petty

          • 1980: Buddy Baker

          • 1979: Richard Petty

          • 1978: Bobby Allison

          • 1977: Cale Yarborough

          • 1976: David Pearson

          • 1975: Benny Parsons

          • 1974: Richard Petty

          • 1973: Richard Petty

          • 1972: A.J. Foyt

          • 1971: Richard Petty

          • 1970: Pete Hamilton

          • 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough

          • 1968: Cale Yarborough

          • 1967: Mario Andretti

          • 1966: Richard Petty

          • 1965: Fred Lorenzen

          • 1964: Richard Petty

          • 1963: Tiny Lund

          • 1962: "Fireball" Roberts

          • 1961: Marvin Panch

          • 1960: Junior Johnson

          • 1959: Lee Petty

