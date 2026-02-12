        <
          What NASCAR drivers have won a career Grand Slam?

          Jeff Gordon completed the career Grand Slam at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16, 1997. Robert Laberge/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Feb 12, 2026, 06:08 PM

          In golf and tennis, winning the four major championships is referred to as completing the Grand Slam. The NASCAR Cup Series has its own Grand Slam: winning stock car racing's four "crown jewel" races.

          The Daytona 500 (Daytona International Speedway), Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte Motor Speedway), Brickyard 400 (Indianapolis Motor Speedway) and Southern 500 (Darlington Raceway) are the four races that make up the NASCAR Grand Slam. No driver has won all four modern crown jewel races in a single season. Jeff Gordon won three (Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500) of the four in 1997.

          Only four drivers have completed the NASCAR career Grand Slam (won all four crown jewel races over a career). Here is a look at the quartet of men in the exclusive club.

          Kevin Harvick

          Completed the career Grand Slam at the Southern 500 on April 12, 2014.

          Career crown jewel wins

          Daytona 500: 2007

          Coca-Cola 600: 2011, 2013

          Brickyard 400: 2003, 2019, 2020

          Southern 500: 2014, 2020

          Jimmie Johnson

          Completed the career Grand Slam at the Allstate 400 at the Brickyard on Aug. 6, 2006.

          Career crown jewel wins

          Daytona 500: 2006, 2013

          Coca-Cola 600: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014

          Brickyard 400: 2006, 2008, 2009, 2012

          Southern 500: 2004, 2012

          Dale Earnhardt

          Completed the career Grand Slam at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 15, 1998.

          Career crown jewel wins

          Daytona 500: 1998

          Coca-Cola 600: 1986, 1992, 1993

          Brickyard 400: 1995

          Southern 500: 1987, 1989, 1990

          Jeff Gordon

          Completed the career Grand Slam at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16, 1997.

          Career crown jewel wins

          Daytona 500: 1997, 1999, 2005

          Coca-Cola 600: 1994, 1997, 1998

          Brickyard 400: 1994, 1998, 2001, 2004, 2014

          Southern 500: 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2007

