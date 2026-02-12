What NASCAR drivers have won a career Grand Slam?

Open Extended Reactions

In golf and tennis, winning the four major championships is referred to as completing the Grand Slam. The NASCAR Cup Series has its own Grand Slam: winning stock car racing's four "crown jewel" races.

The Daytona 500 (Daytona International Speedway), Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte Motor Speedway), Brickyard 400 (Indianapolis Motor Speedway) and Southern 500 (Darlington Raceway) are the four races that make up the NASCAR Grand Slam. No driver has won all four modern crown jewel races in a single season. Jeff Gordon won three (Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500) of the four in 1997.

Only four drivers have completed the NASCAR career Grand Slam (won all four crown jewel races over a career). Here is a look at the quartet of men in the exclusive club.

Kevin Harvick

Completed the career Grand Slam at the Southern 500 on April 12, 2014.

Career crown jewel wins

Daytona 500: 2007

Coca-Cola 600: 2011, 2013

Brickyard 400: 2003, 2019, 2020

Southern 500: 2014, 2020

Jimmie Johnson

Completed the career Grand Slam at the Allstate 400 at the Brickyard on Aug. 6, 2006.

Career crown jewel wins

Daytona 500: 2006, 2013

Coca-Cola 600: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014

Brickyard 400: 2006, 2008, 2009, 2012

Southern 500: 2004, 2012

Dale Earnhardt

Completed the career Grand Slam at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 15, 1998.

Career crown jewel wins

Daytona 500: 1998

Coca-Cola 600: 1986, 1992, 1993

Brickyard 400: 1995

Southern 500: 1987, 1989, 1990

Jeff Gordon

Completed the career Grand Slam at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16, 1997.

Career crown jewel wins

Daytona 500: 1997, 1999, 2005

Coca-Cola 600: 1994, 1997, 1998

Brickyard 400: 1994, 1998, 2001, 2004, 2014

Southern 500: 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2007

