What NASCAR drivers have won a career Grand Slam?

In golf and tennis, winning the four major championships is referred to as completing the Grand Slam. The NASCAR Cup Series has its own Grand Slam: winning stock car racing's four "crown jewel" races.
The Daytona 500 (Daytona International Speedway), Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte Motor Speedway), Brickyard 400 (Indianapolis Motor Speedway) and Southern 500 (Darlington Raceway) are the four races that make up the NASCAR Grand Slam. No driver has won all four modern crown jewel races in a single season. Jeff Gordon won three (Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500) of the four in 1997.
Only four drivers have completed the NASCAR career Grand Slam (won all four crown jewel races over a career). Here is a look at the quartet of men in the exclusive club.
Completed the career Grand Slam at the Southern 500 on April 12, 2014.
Career crown jewel wins
Daytona 500: 2007
Coca-Cola 600: 2011, 2013
Brickyard 400: 2003, 2019, 2020
Southern 500: 2014, 2020
Completed the career Grand Slam at the Allstate 400 at the Brickyard on Aug. 6, 2006.
Career crown jewel wins
Daytona 500: 2006, 2013
Coca-Cola 600: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014
Brickyard 400: 2006, 2008, 2009, 2012
Southern 500: 2004, 2012
Completed the career Grand Slam at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 15, 1998.
Career crown jewel wins
Daytona 500: 1998
Coca-Cola 600: 1986, 1992, 1993
Brickyard 400: 1995
Southern 500: 1987, 1989, 1990
Jeff Gordon
Completed the career Grand Slam at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16, 1997.
Career crown jewel wins
Daytona 500: 1997, 1999, 2005
Coca-Cola 600: 1994, 1997, 1998
Brickyard 400: 1994, 1998, 2001, 2004, 2014
Southern 500: 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2007
