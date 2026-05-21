Kyle Busch hospitalized due to illness, to miss Coca-Cola 600

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NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch will not compete in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after being hospitalized as the result of a severe illness.

In addition to the Cup race, Busch, 41, was also scheduled to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

"Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization," the Busch family said in a statement posted on social media. "He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation."

Richard Childress Racing announced that Austin Hill, who drives the No. 21 for RCR in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, will sub for Busch in the No. 8 Chevrolet for the Cup race.

"Kyle Busch's health is our upmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them," RCR said in a statement. "Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him. We're thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend. Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family's privacy at this time."

Busch ranks 24th in the Cup Series standings, with two top-10 finishes in 12 races this season. The Las Vegas native won championships in 2015 and 2019. Busch is in his fourth season at Richard Childress Racing after winning titles with Joe Gibbs Racing.

His last win came in 2023, his first with RCR.