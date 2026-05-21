Daytona International Speedway to install LED lighting throughout track

Open Extended Reactions

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Daytona International Speedway is installing LED lighting in and around the famed 2 1/2-mile track that is expected to create "dynamic, visually engaging moments throughout race events."

In collaboration with Musco, the speedway will install LED lighting on mast poles around the oval and on the road course as well as inside the infield and on pit road. Emergency lights also will be LEDs, and the project will feature LED accent lighting that will synchronize with caution lights.

"The new LED lighting system at Daytona International Speedway underscores NASCAR's continued commitment to reinvest in its facilities, enhancing the overall experience for fans attending events at Daytona as well as those watching around the world," NASCAR chief operating officer Ben Kennedy said. "The project will create new, visually compelling moments that drive fan engagement, elevate partner visibility and generate excitement across the sport."

The upgrade will deliver brighter, more consistent illumination across the facility, significantly improving visibility for competitors and race teams, enhancing the in-person fan experience, and elevating television broadcast quality. Additionally, the new lights are expected to reduce energy consumption by approximately 50%, supporting NASCAR's goal of achieving net zero operating emissions by 2035.

The project, the first renovation at Daytona since NASCAR's $400 million "Daytona Rising" overhaul, is expected to be completed in January 2027.