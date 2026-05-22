911: Busch short of breath, coughing up blood day before death

Marty Smith shares his thoughts on NASCAR icon Kyle Busch, who has died at the age of 41. (4:02)

CONCORD, N.C. -- NASCAR driver Kyle Busch experienced shortness of breath, felt he was overheating and was coughing up blood the day before his death, according to a 911 call obtained Friday by The Associated Press.

Busch died Thursday at age 41. No cause of death has been given, though his family said earlier he had been hospitalized with a "severe illness" three days before he was to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch was testing in the Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord on Wednesday when he became unresponsive and was transported to a hospital in Charlotte, several people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details have not been disclosed by Busch's team or family.

During the emergency call placed late that afternoon from the General Motors training facility, an unidentified caller calmly told the dispatch: "I've got an individual that's shortness of breath, very hot, thinks he's going to pass out, and he's producing a little bit of blood, coughing up some blood."

Busch was lying on the bathroom floor inside the complex and told dispatch "He is awake," the caller said, according to audio provided by the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.

The man then gave directions on where emergency responders should go and asked that they turn off any sirens upon arrival.