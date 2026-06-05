Kyle Busch's wife issues statement thanking fans for support

CONCORD, N.C. -- Samantha Busch, the wife of two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, who died last month at the age of 41, has issued a statement on behalf of her family to thank fans for their support.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Samantha and the Busch's children, Brexton and Lennix, wrote: "The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives. While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God's presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you."

Busch died May 21 after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming complications, according to a statement released by the family soon after his death. According to his death certificate, Busch had pneumonia for "days to weeks."

Busch's unexpected death devastated the NASCAR community.

He was thought to have had a sinus cold while racing at Watkins Glen on May 10 and radioed in to his team saying that he needed a "shot" from a doctor after the race. He continued racing and won the Truck Series race at Dover before finishing 17th in the All-Star race, five days before his death.

Busch also attended the opening of a go-kart track with 11-year-old Brexton days before his death.

Friday's message on social media was the first statement from his wife and children.

"The love that has surrounded our family during this unimaginable time has brought comfort in the middle of so much pain," Samantha Busch wrote. "Knowing the impact Kyle had on others and seeing how they are honoring him through each unique act of generosity is a true testament to how special Kyle is to so many people. There are moments when the weight of this loss feels impossible to carry, yet time and time again God, through you all, has shown us we are not alone.

"From family and friends to fans and complete strangers, thank you for showing up for us. Thank you for loving our family so well. Thank you for loving Kyle. Thank you for honoring him. We may never find the words to fully express what your support has meant to us, but please know that we are deeply grateful."

Busch won Cup Series championships championships in 2015 and 2019 for Joe Gibbs Racing. The younger brother of NASCAR driver Kurt Bush, Kyle Busch won a record 234 combined races across NASCAR's top three national series. He had 63 Cup victories and added 102 O'Reilly Auto Parts wins and 69 Trucks victories.