RFK Racing exercises Preece's 2027 option, Keselowski says

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski said Saturday his team exercised its option on Ryan Preece "a few months ago," keeping the driver with the team through next season.

Keselowski made the announcement before Carson Hocevar won the pole for Sunday's Brickyard 400.

The 35-year-old Connecticut native has started all 21 NASCAR races this season for RFK Racing and has posted four top 10 finishes, none in the top five. He ranks 18th in points as he tries to make the 16-driver playoff for the first time in his career.

"We're going to continue to keep him as a part of the family for a while," Keselowski said, noting Preece had a multi-year contract with the team.

In 2025, his first season with RFKR, Preece produced a career-best three top fives but finished 18th in points and just missed the playoff cutline.

Preece has 243 career starts in nine Cup seasons and has won two poles and posted 33 top 10s. But he has no career wins during that span.