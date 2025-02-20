Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Parker Kligerman on Thursday lost his appeal after having his NASCAR Truck Series season-opening win at Daytona erased by a disqualification.

NASCAR disqualified Kligerman's No. 75 on Friday night when his truck was found to be too low in a postrace inspection. Corey Heim was declared the new winner.

Kligerman immediately announced plans to appeal the ruling. That appeal was denied on Thursday by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel.

The panel upheld NASCAR's original finding by ruling "The panel confirms it is more likely than not a rules violation did occur and the disqualification penalties in Rule 10.5.2.4 necessitate a race disqualification."

The adjustment to the standings gave actor Frankie Muniz his first career top-10 finish.

Kligerman retired from full-time racing at the end of last season and has a larger role as a television analyst this year. He is not entered in Saturday's Atlanta Truck Series race.