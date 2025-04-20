Open Extended Reactions

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. -- JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith was declared the winner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday at Rockingham Speedway.

Richard Childress Racing's Jesse Love initially was announced as winning the race, but he was disqualified in postrace technical inspection for issues on the rear suspension and credited with a 37th-place finish.

Smith also picked up the final $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus prize of the year at the first Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway in over two decades.

With Love's disqualification, Alpha Prime Racing's Parker Retzlaff was promoted to second place, a career best. Harrison Burton, Brennan Poole and Taylor Gray rounded out the top five.

Austin Hill, Josh Williams, Jeb Burton, Daniel Dye and Jeremy Clements completed the top 10.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Justin Bonsignore also was disqualified from the race for three or more lug nuts not safe and secure, dropping the No. 19 Toyota from 36th place to 38th.

The red flag came out after a wreck on the restart with 10 laps remaining. With drivers close on fuel, Kaulig Racing's Christian Eckes sputtered coming up to speed, causing a multicar incident that swept up Dash 4 Cash drivers Justin Allgaier and Brandon Jones. That led to another late-race stoppage.

Jones and Allgaier finished 12th and 21st, respectively. The final Dash 4 Cash competitor, Carson Kvapil, finished 16th.

Love led 53 laps and Ryan Sieg, who finished 18th, a race-best 77 laps.

The Xfinity Series returns to action next Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway for the Ag-Pro 300 (4 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).