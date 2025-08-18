Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- O'Reilly Auto Parts will take over as the title sponsor for NASCAR's second-tier national series when the Xfinity Series is renamed next season.

The multiyear partnership announced Monday is a sponsorship package that includes promotional opportunities and brand integrations with The CW Network, the exclusive broadcast partner for that series. The renaming will take effect Jan. 1.

"Partnering with NASCAR and The CW at this level enables us to further deepen our connection to one of the most loyal fanbases in all of sports," said Hugo Sanchez, O'Reilly vice president of advertising and marketing. "This agreement builds on our long-term involvement in NASCAR and our dedication to the fans who love cars as much as we do."

O'Reilly Auto Parts becomes the fourth title sponsor for NASCAR's second-tier national series. It was launched as the Busch Series in 1982, had a seven-year run with Nationwide Insurance and Xfinity has been the title sponsor the last 11 years. AP Photo/LM Otero, File

O'Reilly becomes the fourth title sponsor in the series' history. It was launched as the Busch Series in 1982, had a seven-year run with Nationwide Insurance and Xfinity has been the title sponsor the last 11 years.

"Like the great sport of NASCAR, O'Reilly Auto Parts was born in America and built on the hard work and drive of passionate people," NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell said. "This new partnership allows us to continue to fuel that passion for the next generation of NASCAR's stars and fans while celebrating the journey we've been on together for decades."

O'Reilly Auto Parts was founded in Springfield, Missouri, in 1957 as a single store and today is an automotive parts powerhouse with more than 6,400 locations across 48 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Canada. For several years it was the title sponsor of NASCAR races at Daytona, Texas and Mid-Ohio.

"Our company is rooted in the same values that define NASCAR -- teamwork, enthusiasm and dedication," O'Reilly Auto Parts president Brent Kirby said. "You'll see those in action when our customers walk through our doors. We know they need fast service, and Team O'Reilly will get them the parts they need quickly, with excellent customer service. We welcome all fans to stop by our stores and see how our team can help keep them running."