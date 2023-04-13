World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen has died after a crash in a pre-event test in Croatia, Hyundai Motorsport said in a statement Thursday. Breen was 33.

The team said co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident just after midday local time.

Motorsport.com reported that Breen's car went off the road while he was preparing for next week's rally, his second of the season.

Breen had recorded his sixth career second-place finish -- matching his best result -- during February's rally in Sweden.

"The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing," the World Rally Championship said in a tweet. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time."

Reuters contributed to this report.