Jordan NASCAR team has special Jumpman car for Coca-Cola 600

Tyler Reddick will contest the Coke 600 with this Jumpman-wrapped No. 45 Toyota Camry on Sunday in Charlotte. 23XI Racing

NASCAR is racing the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Michael Jordan's 23XI racing team will have two drivers -- No. 23 Bubba Wallace and No. 45 Tyler Reddick -- in the field for the longest race on the NASCAR schedule.

The race, of course, is in Jordan's home state, in the same city where he is the principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets. It's a few hours away the University of North Carolina, where Jordan rocketed to stardom while playing with the Tar Heels. With all that, one of Jordan's team's cars will have a special look honoring the boss.

Reddick's car will have a Carolina blue paint scheme and Jordan's Jumpman logo on different parts of the car.