LOS ANGELES -- NASCAR moved The Clash at the Coliseum to Saturday night out of concerns for inclement weather headed toward California.

Only heat races were scheduled to be run Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but with a forecast calling for heavy rains and flooding to begin Sunday, NASCAR abruptly changed the schedule.

The race will begin at 5 p.m. and be televised on FS1. The NASCAR Mexico Series race will follow for a doubleheader. Spectators on Saturday were already being admitted for free and seating will be general admission.

"Due to the threat of unprecedented severe weather on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Mexico Series race events for the Clash have been moved to Saturday night," NASCAR sad in a statement. "Thanks to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Los Angeles Public Safety for their partnership and support to make the schedule adjustment for tonight's event to ensure a safe experience for fans, competitors, and staff.

"We understand weather conditions may worsen as the day progresses, so we encourage fans to make decisions in the best interest of safety. We appreciate our fans, partners, and everyone associated with this event on this unprecedented event."

NASCAR said it would contact Sunday ticket holders and prepaid Sunday parking will be fully refunded.