Dale Coyne Racing signed Dutch driver Rinus VeeKay on Friday, completing the full-time grid for the 2025 IndyCar Series season.

VeeKay, 24, will pilot the No. 18 Honda for DCR.

"Very exciting news," VeeKay said. "I am happy to announce my partnership with Dale Coyne Racing for the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season. It makes me proud to see my name among the drivers competing in this fantastic series for a sixth consecutive year. After a difficult start to my offseason, I am delighted to end the winter with this news."

VeeKay has recorded one win -- the 2021 Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis -- with two poles and four podium finishes since making his series debut in 2020 with former employer Ed Carpenter Racing.

After shuffling through multiple drivers in 2024, DCR now has two full-time drivers for 2025 as VeeKay joins rookie Jacob Abel.

"We are excited about getting back to full-time drivers for 2025," team owner Dale Coyne said. "The stability allows us to grow as a team, and that's important to me. For that to be accomplished, having a proven veteran in one of our entries helps tremendously, and that's one of the many reasons we have decided to go with VeeKay to complete the 2025 grid."

VeeKay will make his DCR debut during group testing at Sebring International Raceway on Monday and Tuesday. The 2025 season starts March 2 at the Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg, Florida.