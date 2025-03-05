Formula 1 racing: Key facts on drivers, teams, venues, more

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 F1 racing season has arrived! The 2024 season closed out with Max Verstappen and McLaren on top. Who will emerge victorious with the new slate of competition? Check out more information on the exciting sport below.

General

A beginner's guide to F1 terms and tech

Racing through the iconic tracks of F1

All-time F1 drivers' and constructors' championship winners

Rules

How do F1 sprint races work? Format, qualifying and more

How are points scored in F1 racing?

Records

Who has won the most F1 races in a single season?

Which F1 drivers and teams have the most championships?

Most F1 seasons on one team: Hamilton, Verstappen, more

What are the oldest F1 circuits?

What is the oldest Formula 1 team? F1 history, stats, more

Driver profiles

Max Verstappen's F1 career titles, records and accolades

Lewis Hamilton's F1 career titles, records and accolades

For more Formula 1 coverage, check out the F1 hub page for breaking news, standings, schedules, and more.