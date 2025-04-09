How to watch 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to the Bahrain International Circuit.

Max Verstappen won last year's race, finishing ahead of Sergio Pérez in second place and Carlos Sainz in third.

Here are key facts on the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix.

How can I watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?

(All times Eastern)

Friday

7:25 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPNU)

10:55 a.m.: Practice 2 (ESPNU)

Saturday

8:25 a.m.: Practice 3 (ESPN2)

11 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)

Sunday

10:55 a.m.: Race (ESPN2)

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN F1 streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

April 20: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

May 4: Miami Grand Prix

May 18: Emilia Romagna (Italy) Grand Prix

May 25: Monaco Grand Prix

June 1: Spain Grand Prix

June 15: Canada Grand Prix

June 29: Austria Grand Prix

July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix

July 27: Belgium Grand Prix

Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix

Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix

Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix

Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix

Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

