        <
        >

          How to watch 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

          Max Verstappen won the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2024. Mark Thompson/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Apr 9, 2025, 01:46 PM

          This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to the Bahrain International Circuit.

          Max Verstappen won last year's race, finishing ahead of Sergio Pérez in second place and Carlos Sainz in third.

          Here are key facts on the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix.

          How can I watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?

          (All times Eastern)

          Friday

          7:25 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPNU)

          10:55 a.m.: Practice 2 (ESPNU)

          Saturday

          8:25 a.m.: Practice 3 (ESPN2)

          11 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)

          Sunday

          10:55 a.m.: Race (ESPN2)

          Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN F1 streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          April 20: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

          May 4: Miami Grand Prix

          May 18: Emilia Romagna (Italy) Grand Prix

          May 25: Monaco Grand Prix

          June 1: Spain Grand Prix

          June 15: Canada Grand Prix

          June 29: Austria Grand Prix

          July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix

          July 27: Belgium Grand Prix

          Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix

          Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix

          Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix

          Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

          Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

          Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

          Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

          Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix

          Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

          Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

          Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

          Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

          Check out ESPN's Formula 1 page for breaking news, standings, our "Unlapped" podcast and more!