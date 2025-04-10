Open Extended Reactions

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin will make his first appearance of the season at the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend after passing a medical check, his Aprilia team said Thursday.

Martin missed the first three rounds after a crash in preseason testing in which he suffered fractures to his hand and foot. He also crashed in training ahead of the Thailand Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old, who won the riders' championship with Pramac Racing last season, made the switch to Aprilia but hardly had the opportunity to test his new machine before he crashed in Sepang, Malaysia.

Martin will have a lot of catching up to do with the Marquez brothers dominating the first three rounds. Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez leads the championship with 87 points followed by his brother Marc on the factory Ducati with 86.