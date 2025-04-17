How to watch 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen won last year's race, finishing ahead of Charles Leclerc in second place and Sergio Pérez in third.
Here are key facts on the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
How can I watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
(All times Eastern)
Friday
9:25 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPN2, ESPNU)
12:55 a.m.: Practice 2 (ESPN2, ESPNU)
Saturday
9:25 a.m.: Practice 3 (ESPN2, ESPNNews)
12:55 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPNNews, ESPN+)
Sunday
12:55 p.m.: Race (ESPN2)
Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN F1 streaming hub.
What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?
May 4: Miami Grand Prix
May 18: Emilia Romagna (Italy) Grand Prix
May 25: Monaco Grand Prix
June 1: Spain Grand Prix
June 15: Canada Grand Prix
June 29: Austria Grand Prix
July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix
July 27: Belgium Grand Prix
Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix
Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix
Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix
Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix
Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix
Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix
Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix
Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix
Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix
Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?
Check out ESPN's Formula 1 page for breaking news, standings, our "Unlapped" podcast and more!