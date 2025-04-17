        <
        >

          How to watch 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

          The next installment of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place in April 2025. AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
          • ESPN
          Apr 17, 2025, 12:54 PM

          This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

          Max Verstappen won last year's race, finishing ahead of Charles Leclerc in second place and Sergio Pérez in third.

          Here are key facts on the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

          How can I watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

          (All times Eastern)

          Friday

          9:25 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPN2, ESPNU)

          12:55 a.m.: Practice 2 (ESPN2, ESPNU)

          Saturday

          9:25 a.m.: Practice 3 (ESPN2, ESPNNews)

          12:55 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPNNews, ESPN+)

          Sunday

          12:55 p.m.: Race (ESPN2)

          Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN F1 streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          May 4: Miami Grand Prix

          May 18: Emilia Romagna (Italy) Grand Prix

          May 25: Monaco Grand Prix

          June 1: Spain Grand Prix

          June 15: Canada Grand Prix

          June 29: Austria Grand Prix

          July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix

          July 27: Belgium Grand Prix

          Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix

          Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix

          Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix

          Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

          Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

          Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

          Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

          Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix

          Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

          Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

          Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

          Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

          Check out ESPN's Formula 1 page for breaking news, standings, our "Unlapped" podcast and more!