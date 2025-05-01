How to watch 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to the Miami International Autodrome for the Miami Grand Prix.

Lando Norris won last year's race, finishing ahead of Max Verstappen in second place and Charles Leclerc in third.

Here are key facts on the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

How can I watch the Miami Grand Prix?

(All times Eastern)

Friday

12:25 p.m.: Practice 1 (ESPNU)

4:25 p.m.: Sprint Qualifying (ESPNNews, ESPN+, Disney+)

Saturday

11:55 a.m.: Sprint Race (ESPN)

3:55 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPN)

Sunday

Coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.

3:55 p.m.: Race - Mixed On-Board Camera, Driver Tracker (ESPN+)

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN F1 streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

May 18: Emilia Romagna (Italy) Grand Prix

May 25: Monaco Grand Prix

June 1: Spain Grand Prix

June 15: Canada Grand Prix

June 29: Austria Grand Prix

July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix

July 27: Belgium Grand Prix

Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix

Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix

Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix

Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix

Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

Check out ESPN's Formula 1 page for breaking news, standings, our "Unlapped" podcast and more!