          How to watch 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

          Lando Norris of McLaren won the 2024 Miami Grand Prix. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
          • ESPN
          May 1, 2025, 12:52 PM

          This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to the Miami International Autodrome for the Miami Grand Prix.

          Lando Norris won last year's race, finishing ahead of Max Verstappen in second place and Charles Leclerc in third.

          Here are key facts on the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

          How can I watch the Miami Grand Prix?

          (All times Eastern)

          Friday

          12:25 p.m.: Practice 1 (ESPNU)

          4:25 p.m.: Sprint Qualifying (ESPNNews, ESPN+, Disney+)

          Saturday

          11:55 a.m.: Sprint Race (ESPN)

          3:55 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPN)

          Sunday

          Coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.

          3:55 p.m.: Race - Mixed On-Board Camera, Driver Tracker (ESPN+)

          Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN F1 streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          May 18: Emilia Romagna (Italy) Grand Prix

          May 25: Monaco Grand Prix

          June 1: Spain Grand Prix

          June 15: Canada Grand Prix

          June 29: Austria Grand Prix

          July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix

          July 27: Belgium Grand Prix

          Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix

          Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix

          Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix

          Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

          Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

          Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

          Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

          Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix

          Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

          Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

          Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

          Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

          Check out ESPN's Formula 1 page for breaking news, standings, our "Unlapped" podcast and more!