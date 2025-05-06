Two riders have died following an 11-bike crash at a British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park on Sunday.

Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, sustained fatal injuries at the first corner of the opening lap in what organisers described as a "catastrophic accident," while Tom Tunstall, 47, suffered significant injuries to his back and abdomen.

Tunstall was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital and five other riders were treated at the track for minor injuries. Three riders escaped from the pile-up escaped unharmed.

A statement from organisers MotorSport Vision Racing read: "At the start of this afternoon's Quattro Group British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park, exiting turn one, Old Hall corner on the first lap, there was a chain reaction incident involving 11 riders falling.

The Supersport Championship is a support class to the main British Superbike series. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"The race was immediately stopped and trackside medical services deployed.

"Due to the extreme severity of the incident and ongoing medical intervention, the remainder of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship event was cancelled.

"This catastrophic accident has tragically resulted in two riders being fatally injured, and another sustaining significant injuries.

"The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Constabulary."

British rider Jenner, who raced for Rapid Honda, died from a "catastrophic head injury," the MSVR said.

New Zealander Richardson died prior to his arrival at Royal Stoke University Hospital with "severe chest injuries."