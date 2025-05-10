Open Extended Reactions

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and MotoGP on Saturday announced a new global racing series that will launch in 2026, with teams riding bagger motorcycles at grands prix in Europe and North America.

Riders will be given race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide bagger motorcycles, which are touring-style bikes designed for long-distance riding.

The 12-race series will run at six grands prix on the MotoGP calendar, and the grid is expected to have six to eight teams with two riders each.

"This is a bold new step for Harley-Davidson's global racing ambitions," Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz said in a statement. "With this new series, we're excited to bring a new form of racing to the world stage."

The teams will be supported by Harley-Davidson Factory Racing.