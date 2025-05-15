How to watch 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Imola schedule

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen won last year's Imola race, finishing ahead of Lando Norris in second place and Charles Leclerc in third.
Here are key facts on the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
How can I watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?
(All times Eastern)
Friday, May 16
7:25 a.m.: Practice 1 on ESPN2
10:55 a.m.: Practice 2 on ESPN2
Saturday, May 17
6:25 a.m.: Practice 3 on ESPN2
Sunday, May 18
9 a.m.: Grand Prix on ESPN2
9 a.m.: Mixed onboard camera on ESPN+ / ESPN+ on Disney+
9 a.m.: Driver tracker on ESPN+ / ESPN+ on Disney+
Fans can stream all of the action in the F1 streaming hub.
What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?
May 25: Monaco Grand Prix
June 1: Spain Grand Prix
June 15: Canada Grand Prix
June 29: Austria Grand Prix
July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix
July 27: Belgium Grand Prix
Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix
Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix
Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix
Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix
Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix
Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix
Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix
Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix
Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix
Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?
