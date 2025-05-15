How to watch 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Imola schedule

Open Extended Reactions

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen won last year's Imola race, finishing ahead of Lando Norris in second place and Charles Leclerc in third.

Here are key facts on the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

How can I watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

(All times Eastern)

Friday, May 16

7:25 a.m.: Practice 1 on ESPN2

10:55 a.m.: Practice 2 on ESPN2

Saturday, May 17

6:25 a.m.: Practice 3 on ESPN2

Sunday, May 18

9 a.m.: Grand Prix on ESPN2

9 a.m.: Mixed onboard camera on ESPN+ / ESPN+ on Disney+

9 a.m.: Driver tracker on ESPN+ / ESPN+ on Disney+

Fans can stream all of the action in the F1 streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

May 25: Monaco Grand Prix

June 1: Spain Grand Prix

June 15: Canada Grand Prix

June 29: Austria Grand Prix

July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix

July 27: Belgium Grand Prix

Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix

Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix

Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix

Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix

Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

