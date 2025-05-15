        <
          How to watch 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Imola schedule

          Max Verstappen won the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          May 15, 2025, 02:49 PM

          This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

          Max Verstappen won last year's Imola race, finishing ahead of Lando Norris in second place and Charles Leclerc in third.

          Here are key facts on the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

          How can I watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

          (All times Eastern)

          Friday, May 16

          7:25 a.m.: Practice 1 on ESPN2

          10:55 a.m.: Practice 2 on ESPN2

          Saturday, May 17

          6:25 a.m.: Practice 3 on ESPN2

          Sunday, May 18

          9 a.m.: Grand Prix on ESPN2

          9 a.m.: Mixed onboard camera on ESPN+ / ESPN+ on Disney+

          9 a.m.: Driver tracker on ESPN+ / ESPN+ on Disney+

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          May 25: Monaco Grand Prix

          June 1: Spain Grand Prix

          June 15: Canada Grand Prix

          June 29: Austria Grand Prix

          July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix

          July 27: Belgium Grand Prix

          Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix

          Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix

          Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix

          Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

          Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

          Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

          Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

          Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix

          Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

          Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

          Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

          Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

