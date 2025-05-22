How to watch 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to the Circuit de Monaco for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc won last year's race, finishing ahead of Oscar Piastri in second place and Carlos Sainz in third.

Here are key facts on the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

How can I watch the Monaco Grand Prix?

(All times Eastern)

Friday

7:25 a.m. - Practice 1 - ESPN2

10:55 a.m. - Practice 2 - ESPN2

Saturday

6:25 a.m. - Practice 3 - ESPN2

9:55 a.m. - Qualifying - ESPN

Sunday

7:30 a.m. - Grand Prix coverage - ESPN3

8:55 a.m. - Driver tracker & mixed on-board camera - ESPN+/Disney+

8:55 a.m. - F1 kids: Monaco - ESPN2

Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

June 1: Spain Grand Prix

June 15: Canada Grand Prix

June 29: Austria Grand Prix

July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix

July 27: Belgium Grand Prix

Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix

Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix

Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix

Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix

Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

