        <
        >

          How to watch 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

          Charles Leclerc won the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix. Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic
          • ESPN
          May 22, 2025, 03:46 PM

          This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to the Circuit de Monaco for the Monaco Grand Prix.

          Charles Leclerc won last year's race, finishing ahead of Oscar Piastri in second place and Carlos Sainz in third.

          Here are key facts on the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

          How can I watch the Monaco Grand Prix?

          (All times Eastern)

          Friday

          7:25 a.m. - Practice 1 - ESPN2

          10:55 a.m. - Practice 2 - ESPN2

          Saturday

          6:25 a.m. - Practice 3 - ESPN2

          9:55 a.m. - Qualifying - ESPN

          Sunday

          7:30 a.m. - Grand Prix coverage - ESPN3

          8:55 a.m. - Driver tracker & mixed on-board camera - ESPN+/Disney+

          8:55 a.m. - F1 kids: Monaco - ESPN2

          Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          June 1: Spain Grand Prix

          June 15: Canada Grand Prix

          June 29: Austria Grand Prix

          July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix

          July 27: Belgium Grand Prix

          Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix

          Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix

          Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix

          Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

          Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

          Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

          Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

          Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix

          Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

          Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

          Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

          Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

          Check out ESPN's Formula 1 page for breaking news, standings, our "Unlapped" podcast and more!