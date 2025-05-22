Indy 500 history: Records, stats, all-time winners

Commonly referred to as "the greatest spectacle in racing," the Indianapolis 500 has become a motorsport tradition since its inception in 1911. It's also synonymous with Memorial Day weekend. The biggest event on the IndyCar calendar, the race has taken place on the Sunday before the holiday since the 1970s.
In 2024, Josef Newgarden won for the second year in a row, but he will start from the back of the grid this year with teammate Will Power after rule violations.
Here's a look at key records and all-time winners throughout Indy 500 history:
Who has won the most Indy 500 races?
Al Unser: 4
Rick Mears: 4
Hélio Castroneves: 4
A.J. Foyt: 4
Other notable records
Most career starts: 35, A.J. Foyt
Most laps led, career: 665, Scott Dixon
Largest margin of victory: 13 minutes, 8.40 seconds, Jules Goux over Spencer Wishart (1913)
Longest span between wins: 20 years, Hélio Castroneves (first win in 2001, most recent win in 2021)
Youngest winner: Troy Ruttman, 22 and 80 days (1952)
Oldest winner: Al Unser, 47 and 360 days (1987)
Team with the most wins: Penske, 20 (first win in 1972)
All-time winners
2024: Josef Newgarden
2023: Josef Newgarden
2022: Marcus Ericsson
2021: Hélio Castroneves
2020: Takuma Sato
2019: Simon Pagenaud
2018: Will Power
2017: Takuma Sato
2016: Alexander Rossi
2015: Juan Pablo Montoya
2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2013: Tony Kanaan
2012: Dario Franchitti
2011: Dan Wheldon
2010: Dario Franchitti
2009: Hélio Castroneves
2008: Scott Dixon
2007: Dario Franchitti
2006: Sam Hornish Jr.
2005: Dan Wheldon
2004: Buddy Rice
2003: Gil de Ferran
2002: Hélio Castroneves
2001: Hélio Castroneves
2000: Juan Pablo Montoya
1999: Kenny Brack
1998: Eddie Cheever Jr.
1997: Arie Luyendyk
1996: Buddy Lazier
1995: Jacques Villeneuve
1994: Al Unser Jr.
1993: Emerson Fittipaldi
1992: Al Unser Jr.
1991: Rick Mears
1990: Arie Luyendyk
1989: Emerson Fittipaldi
1988: Rick Mears
1987: Al Unser
1986: Bobby Rahal
1985: Danny Sullivan
1984: Rick Mears
1983: Tom Sneva
1982: Gordon Johncock
1981: Bobby Unser
1980: Johnny Rutherford
1979: Rick Mears
1978: Al Unser
1977: A.J. Foyt
1976: Johnny Rutherford
1975: Bobby Unser
1974: Johnny Rutherford
1973: Gordon Johncock
1972: Mark Donohue
1971: Al Unser
1970: Al Unser
1969: Mario Andretti
1968: Bobby Unser
1967: A.J. Foyt
1966: Graham Hill
1965: Jim Clark
1964: A.J. Foyt
1963: Parnelli Jones
1962: Rodger Ward
1961: A.J. Foyt
1960: Jim Rathmann
1959: Rodger Ward
1958: Jimmy Bryan
1957: Sam Hanks
1956: Pat Flaherty
1955: Bob Sweikert
1954: Bill Vukovich
1953: Bill Vukovich
1952: Troy Ruttman
1951: Lee Wallard
1950: Johnnie Parsons
1949: Bill Holland
1948: Mauri Rose
1947: Mauri Rose
1946: George Robson
1941: Floyd Davis
1940: Wilbur Shaw
1939: Wilbur Shaw
1938: Floyd Roberts
1937: Wilbur Shaw
1936: Louis Meyer
1935: Kelly Petillo
1934: Bill Cummings
1933: Louis Meyer
1932: Fred Frame
1931: Louis Schneider
1930: Billy Arnold
1929: Ray Keech
1928: Louis Meyer
1927: George Souders
1926: Frank Lockhart
1925: Pete DePaolo
1924: L.L. Corum
1923: Tommy Milton
1922: Jimmy Murphy
1921: Tommy Milton
1920: Gaston Chevrolet
1919: Howdy Wilcox
1916: Dario Resta
1915: Ralph DePalma
1914: Rene Thomas
1913: Jules Goux
1912: Joe Dawson
1911: Ray Harroun
Check out the ESPN racing hub page for news, results and more.