          Indy 500 history: Records, stats, all-time winners

          Josef Newgarden won the 2024 Indianapolis 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
          May 22, 2025, 05:30 PM

          Commonly referred to as "the greatest spectacle in racing," the Indianapolis 500 has become a motorsport tradition since its inception in 1911. It's also synonymous with Memorial Day weekend. The biggest event on the IndyCar calendar, the race has taken place on the Sunday before the holiday since the 1970s.

          In 2024, Josef Newgarden won for the second year in a row, but he will start from the back of the grid this year with teammate Will Power after rule violations.

          Here's a look at key records and all-time winners throughout Indy 500 history:

          Who has won the most Indy 500 races?

          • Al Unser: 4

          • Rick Mears: 4

          • Hélio Castroneves: 4

          • A.J. Foyt: 4

          Other notable records

          • Most career starts: 35, A.J. Foyt

          • Most laps led, career: 665, Scott Dixon

          • Largest margin of victory: 13 minutes, 8.40 seconds, Jules Goux over Spencer Wishart (1913)

          • Longest span between wins: 20 years, Hélio Castroneves (first win in 2001, most recent win in 2021)

          • Youngest winner: Troy Ruttman, 22 and 80 days (1952)

          • Oldest winner: Al Unser, 47 and 360 days (1987)

          • Team with the most wins: Penske, 20 (first win in 1972)

          All-time winners

          2024: Josef Newgarden

          2023: Josef Newgarden

          2022: Marcus Ericsson

          2021: Hélio Castroneves

          2020: Takuma Sato

          2019: Simon Pagenaud

          2018: Will Power

          2017: Takuma Sato

          2016: Alexander Rossi

          2015: Juan Pablo Montoya

          2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

          2013: Tony Kanaan

          2012: Dario Franchitti

          2011: Dan Wheldon

          2010: Dario Franchitti

          2009: Hélio Castroneves

          2008: Scott Dixon

          2007: Dario Franchitti

          2006: Sam Hornish Jr.

          2005: Dan Wheldon

          2004: Buddy Rice

          2003: Gil de Ferran

          2002: Hélio Castroneves

          2001: Hélio Castroneves

          2000: Juan Pablo Montoya

          1999: Kenny Brack

          1998: Eddie Cheever Jr.

          1997: Arie Luyendyk

          1996: Buddy Lazier

          1995: Jacques Villeneuve

          1994: Al Unser Jr.

          1993: Emerson Fittipaldi

          1992: Al Unser Jr.

          1991: Rick Mears

          1990: Arie Luyendyk

          1989: Emerson Fittipaldi

          1988: Rick Mears

          1987: Al Unser

          1986: Bobby Rahal

          1985: Danny Sullivan

          1984: Rick Mears

          1983: Tom Sneva

          1982: Gordon Johncock

          1981: Bobby Unser

          1980: Johnny Rutherford

          1979: Rick Mears

          1978: Al Unser

          1977: A.J. Foyt

          1976: Johnny Rutherford

          1975: Bobby Unser

          1974: Johnny Rutherford

          1973: Gordon Johncock

          1972: Mark Donohue

          1971: Al Unser

          1970: Al Unser

          1969: Mario Andretti

          1968: Bobby Unser

          1967: A.J. Foyt

          1966: Graham Hill

          1965: Jim Clark

          1964: A.J. Foyt

          1963: Parnelli Jones

          1962: Rodger Ward

          1961: A.J. Foyt

          1960: Jim Rathmann

          1959: Rodger Ward

          1958: Jimmy Bryan

          1957: Sam Hanks

          1956: Pat Flaherty

          1955: Bob Sweikert

          1954: Bill Vukovich

          1953: Bill Vukovich

          1952: Troy Ruttman

          1951: Lee Wallard

          1950: Johnnie Parsons

          1949: Bill Holland

          1948: Mauri Rose

          1947: Mauri Rose

          1946: George Robson

          1941: Floyd Davis

          1940: Wilbur Shaw

          1939: Wilbur Shaw

          1938: Floyd Roberts

          1937: Wilbur Shaw

          1936: Louis Meyer

          1935: Kelly Petillo

          1934: Bill Cummings

          1933: Louis Meyer

          1932: Fred Frame

          1931: Louis Schneider

          1930: Billy Arnold

          1929: Ray Keech

          1928: Louis Meyer

          1927: George Souders

          1926: Frank Lockhart

          1925: Pete DePaolo

          1924: L.L. Corum

          1923: Tommy Milton

          1922: Jimmy Murphy

          1921: Tommy Milton

          1920: Gaston Chevrolet

          1919: Howdy Wilcox

          1916: Dario Resta

          1915: Ralph DePalma

          1914: Rene Thomas

          1913: Jules Goux

          1912: Joe Dawson

          1911: Ray Harroun

