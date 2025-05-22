Indy 500 history: Records, stats, all-time winners

Open Extended Reactions

Commonly referred to as "the greatest spectacle in racing," the Indianapolis 500 has become a motorsport tradition since its inception in 1911. It's also synonymous with Memorial Day weekend. The biggest event on the IndyCar calendar, the race has taken place on the Sunday before the holiday since the 1970s.

In 2024, Josef Newgarden won for the second year in a row, but he will start from the back of the grid this year with teammate Will Power after rule violations.

Here's a look at key records and all-time winners throughout Indy 500 history:

Who has won the most Indy 500 races?

Al Unser: 4

Rick Mears: 4

Hélio Castroneves: 4

A.J. Foyt: 4

Other notable records

Most career starts: 35, A.J. Foyt

Most laps led, career: 665, Scott Dixon

Largest margin of victory: 13 minutes, 8.40 seconds, Jules Goux over Spencer Wishart (1913)

Longest span between wins: 20 years, Hélio Castroneves (first win in 2001, most recent win in 2021)

Youngest winner: Troy Ruttman, 22 and 80 days (1952)

Oldest winner: Al Unser, 47 and 360 days (1987)

Team with the most wins: Penske, 20 (first win in 1972)

All-time winners

2024: Josef Newgarden

2023: Josef Newgarden

2022: Marcus Ericsson

2021: Hélio Castroneves

2020: Takuma Sato

2019: Simon Pagenaud

2018: Will Power

2017: Takuma Sato

2016: Alexander Rossi

2015: Juan Pablo Montoya

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013: Tony Kanaan

2012: Dario Franchitti

2011: Dan Wheldon

2010: Dario Franchitti

2009: Hélio Castroneves

2008: Scott Dixon

2007: Dario Franchitti

2006: Sam Hornish Jr.

2005: Dan Wheldon

2004: Buddy Rice

2003: Gil de Ferran

2002: Hélio Castroneves

2001: Hélio Castroneves

2000: Juan Pablo Montoya

1999: Kenny Brack

1998: Eddie Cheever Jr.

1997: Arie Luyendyk

1996: Buddy Lazier

1995: Jacques Villeneuve

1994: Al Unser Jr.

1993: Emerson Fittipaldi

1992: Al Unser Jr.

1991: Rick Mears

1990: Arie Luyendyk

1989: Emerson Fittipaldi

1988: Rick Mears

1987: Al Unser

1986: Bobby Rahal

1985: Danny Sullivan

1984: Rick Mears

1983: Tom Sneva

1982: Gordon Johncock

1981: Bobby Unser

1980: Johnny Rutherford

1979: Rick Mears

1978: Al Unser

1977: A.J. Foyt

1976: Johnny Rutherford

1975: Bobby Unser

1974: Johnny Rutherford

1973: Gordon Johncock

1972: Mark Donohue

1971: Al Unser

1970: Al Unser

1969: Mario Andretti

1968: Bobby Unser

1967: A.J. Foyt

1966: Graham Hill

1965: Jim Clark

1964: A.J. Foyt

1963: Parnelli Jones

1962: Rodger Ward

1961: A.J. Foyt

1960: Jim Rathmann

1959: Rodger Ward

1958: Jimmy Bryan

1957: Sam Hanks

1956: Pat Flaherty

1955: Bob Sweikert

1954: Bill Vukovich

1953: Bill Vukovich

1952: Troy Ruttman

1951: Lee Wallard

1950: Johnnie Parsons

1949: Bill Holland

1948: Mauri Rose

1947: Mauri Rose

1946: George Robson

1941: Floyd Davis

1940: Wilbur Shaw

1939: Wilbur Shaw

1938: Floyd Roberts

1937: Wilbur Shaw

1936: Louis Meyer

1935: Kelly Petillo

1934: Bill Cummings

1933: Louis Meyer

1932: Fred Frame

1931: Louis Schneider

1930: Billy Arnold

1929: Ray Keech

1928: Louis Meyer

1927: George Souders

1926: Frank Lockhart

1925: Pete DePaolo

1924: L.L. Corum

1923: Tommy Milton

1922: Jimmy Murphy

1921: Tommy Milton

1920: Gaston Chevrolet

1919: Howdy Wilcox

1916: Dario Resta

1915: Ralph DePalma

1914: Rene Thomas

1913: Jules Goux

1912: Joe Dawson

1911: Ray Harroun

