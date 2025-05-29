        <
        >

          How to watch 2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

          Max Verstappen won the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix. THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          May 29, 2025, 01:49 PM

          This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix.

          Max Verstappen won last year's race, finishing ahead of Lando Norris in second place and Lewis Hamilton in third.

          Here are key facts on the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix.

          How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

          *All times Eastern

          Friday

          7:25 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPN2)

          10:55 a.m.: Practice 2 (ESPN2)

          Saturday

          6:25 a.m.: Practice 3 (ESPN2)

          9:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)

          Sunday

          7:30 a.m.: Grand Prix coverage starts (ESPN)

          8:55 a.m.: 2 alternate streams -- Driver Tracker & Mixed On-Board Camera (ESPN+/Disney+)

          Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          June 15: Canada Grand Prix

          June 29: Austria Grand Prix

          July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix

          July 27: Belgium Grand Prix

          Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix

          Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix

          Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix

          Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

          Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

          Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

          Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

          Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix

          Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

          Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

          Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

