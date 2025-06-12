How to watch 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen won last year's race, finishing ahead of Lando Norris in second place and George Russell in third.

Here are key facts on the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix.

How can I watch the Canadian Grand Prix?

*All times Eastern

Saturday

3:55 p.m. - Qualifiers: ESPN 2

Sunday

12:30 p.m. - Grand Prix: ESPN+/Disney

1:55 p.m. - 2 alternate streams: Driver Tracker & Mixed On-Board Camera - ESPN+/Disney+

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

June 29: Austria Grand Prix

July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix

July 27: Belgium Grand Prix

Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix

Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix

Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix

Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix

Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

