          How to watch 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

          Max Verstappen won the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix. Jared C. Tilton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Jun 12, 2025, 06:21 PM

          This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the Canadian Grand Prix.

          Max Verstappen won last year's race, finishing ahead of Lando Norris in second place and George Russell in third.

          Here are key facts on the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix.

          How can I watch the Canadian Grand Prix?

          *All times Eastern

          Saturday

          3:55 p.m. - Qualifiers: ESPN 2

          Sunday

          12:30 p.m. - Grand Prix: ESPN+/Disney

          1:55 p.m. - 2 alternate streams: Driver Tracker & Mixed On-Board Camera - ESPN+/Disney+

          Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          June 29: Austria Grand Prix

          July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix

          July 27: Belgium Grand Prix

          Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix

          Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix

          Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix

          Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

          Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

          Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

          Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

          Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix

          Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

          Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

          Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

          Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

