How to watch 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the Canadian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen won last year's race, finishing ahead of Lando Norris in second place and George Russell in third.
Here are key facts on the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix.
How can I watch the Canadian Grand Prix?
*All times Eastern
Saturday
3:55 p.m. - Qualifiers: ESPN 2
Sunday
12:30 p.m. - Grand Prix: ESPN+/Disney
1:55 p.m. - 2 alternate streams: Driver Tracker & Mixed On-Board Camera - ESPN+/Disney+
Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN streaming hub.
What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?
June 29: Austria Grand Prix
July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix
July 27: Belgium Grand Prix
Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix
Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix
Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix
Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix
Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix
Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix
Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix
Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix
Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix
Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?
