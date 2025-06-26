How do F1 penalties work? Rules for warnings, fines, more

Open Extended Reactions

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, or International Automobile Federation, is the governing body for many international motorsport championships and disciplines, including Formula 1.

The FIA sets the rules and regulations - approved by the World Motor Sport Council - for F1 in an effort to promote a safe and fair sport for both drivers and teams.

If a driver or team is found to have violated any rules or regulations, they may be penalized. Here is a look at the different penalties in F1 and how they impact the race to the championship.

What kinds of penalties are assessed in F1?

Warning

A warning is often handed down as a first step before a more significant penalty is imposed. A warning is commonly used when a driver exceeds track limits (all four wheels cross the boundary of the track) for the first time in a race.

Reprimand

A reprimand is the next peg in the progression of penalties in F1. A driver is allowed four reprimands per season. A fifth results in a 10-place grid penalty, meaning a driver will start a race 10 positions behind where they would normally qualify.

Fine

A driver or team may incur a fine for in-race or non-race offenses. An example of an in-race offense that would draw a fine is mistakenly setting off on a second formation lap during an aborted start. An example of a non-race offense would be offensive or inappropriate language during a news conference.

Time penalties

Time penalties are the most common in F1. A driver serves a time penalty when taking a pit stop. During a time penalty, a car must sit stationary in the pit box for a designated amount of time before the team's mechanics are permitted to work on it. Another time penalty will be assessed if mechanics touch the car before the time penalty has been served. If a driver chooses not to pit again after receiving a time penalty, the amount of time will be added to their finishing time.

Drive-through penalties

Drive-through penalties require a driver to exit the track and pass through the pit lane while adhering to the speed limit before re-entering the track. A driver has two laps from when the team was informed of the penalty to serve it.

Stop-go penalties

Stop-go penalties require a driver to exit the track and come to a complete stop in their pit box for an assessed amount of time and then rejoin the race. The team's mechanics are not allowed to work on the car while serving a stop-go penalty. A driver has two laps from when the team was informed of the penalty to serve it.

Grid penalties

Grid penalties force a driver to drop a number of grid positions at the driver's next race weekend. Grid penalties are commonly assessed as five-place or 10-place penalties. A 10-place grid penalty means a driver will start a race 10 positions behind where they would normally qualify.

Disqualification/suspension

More serious or extreme transgressions may result in a driver or team being disqualified from a current race or suspended from the next race weekend.

What are penalty points?

The FIA may issue penalty points as part of a punishment. Penalty points remain on a driver's F1 superlicence for 12 months. A driver will receive a one-race ban if they accumulate 12 points within a calendar year.

How are F1 penalties decided?

The F1 event's race director may report a rules or regulations transgression to the FIA stewards in attendance. The stewards then decide if an incident should be investigated. FIA stewards may also note and investigate a possible infraction. A message detailing the driver(s) and/or team(s) involved will be sent if an investigation is underway. A subsequent message will be sent detailing the results of the investigation.

What is the F1 penalty appeals process?

Drivers and teams may appeal a penalty decision with a right of review. The appeal to the FIA typically must include new evidence that was previously unavailable when the original investigation was conducted.

