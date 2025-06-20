Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip has joined the ownership group of the Nashville Kats, a founding franchise of the Arena Football 1 league.

The Kats announced Waltrip joining the group Friday along with his craft beer company Michael Waltrip Brewing. The ownership group already includes former NFL coach Jon Gruden with Jeff Fisher, a former coach of the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans, majority owner.

"We now have three living legends attached to the Nashville Kats -- Jeff Fisher, Jon Gruden, and Michael Waltrip -- all with the ultimate goal to win championships and raise the AF1 to its ultimate potential along with any team associated with the AF1," said Bobby DeVoursney, the Kats' CEO and managing partner.

Waltrip's brewery now is the team's official craft beer. The team also plans a "Waltrip Winner's Circle" fan zone for the upcoming season.

The Kats play the Southwest Kansas Storm on Sunday in Clarksville in the AF1 semifinals.