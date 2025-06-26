How to watch 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria, Austria for the Austrian Grand Prix.

George Russell won last year's race, finishing ahead of Oscar Piastri in second place and Carlos Sainz in third.

Here are key facts about the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix.

How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

*All times Eastern

Friday

7:25 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPN2)

10:55 a.m.: Practice 2 (ESPN2)

Saturday

6:25 a.m.: Practice 3 (ESPN2)

9:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)

Sunday

8:55 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)

Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix

July 27: Belgium Grand Prix

Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix

Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix

Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix

Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix

Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

