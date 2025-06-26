        <
        >

          How to watch 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

          George Russell took his second career victory at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Jun 26, 2025, 06:16 PM

          This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria, Austria for the Austrian Grand Prix.

          George Russell won last year's race, finishing ahead of Oscar Piastri in second place and Carlos Sainz in third.

          Here are key facts about the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix.

          How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

          *All times Eastern

          Friday

          7:25 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPN2)

          10:55 a.m.: Practice 2 (ESPN2)

          Saturday

          6:25 a.m.: Practice 3 (ESPN2)

          9:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)

          Sunday

          8:55 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)

          Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix

          July 27: Belgium Grand Prix

          Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix

          Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix

          Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix

          Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

          Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

          Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

          Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

          Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix

          Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

          Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

          Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

          Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

          Check out ESPN's Formula 1 page for breaking news, standings, our "Unlapped" podcast and more!