How to watch 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria, Austria for the Austrian Grand Prix.
George Russell won last year's race, finishing ahead of Oscar Piastri in second place and Carlos Sainz in third.
Here are key facts about the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix.
How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?
*All times Eastern
Friday
7:25 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPN2)
10:55 a.m.: Practice 2 (ESPN2)
Saturday
6:25 a.m.: Practice 3 (ESPN2)
9:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)
Sunday
8:55 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)
Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.
What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?
July 6: Great Britain Grand Prix
July 27: Belgium Grand Prix
Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix
Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix
Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix
Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix
Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix
Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix
Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix
Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix
Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix
Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?
Check out ESPN's Formula 1 page for breaking news, standings, our "Unlapped" podcast and more!