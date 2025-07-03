        <
          How to watch 2025 F1 British Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

          Silverstone is as old as Formula 1 itself and hosted the first Grand Prix 75 years ago in 1950. Will Taylor-Medhurst/Getty Images
          Jul 3, 2025, 01:13 PM

          This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season proceeds to the Silverstone Circuit in England for the British Grand Prix.

          Lewis Hamilton won last year's race, finishing ahead of Max Verstappen in second place and Lando Norris in third. This year, Hamilton has the chance to take home his first Silverstone victory as a Ferrari team member.

          Here are key facts about the 2025 British Grand Prix.

          How can I watch the British Grand Prix?

          *All times Eastern

          Saturday

          9:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)

          Sunday

          9:55 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)

          2 alternate streams (ESPN+ and Disney+) - Driver Tracker & Mixed On-Board Camera

          Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          July 27: Belgium Grand Prix

          Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix

          Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix

          Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix

          Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

          Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

          Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

          Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

          Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix

          Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

          Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

          Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

