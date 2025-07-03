How to watch 2025 F1 British Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season proceeds to the Silverstone Circuit in England for the British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton won last year's race, finishing ahead of Max Verstappen in second place and Lando Norris in third. This year, Hamilton has the chance to take home his first Silverstone victory as a Ferrari team member.

Here are key facts about the 2025 British Grand Prix.

How can I watch the British Grand Prix?

*All times Eastern

Saturday

9:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)

Sunday

9:55 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)

2 alternate streams (ESPN+ and Disney+) - Driver Tracker & Mixed On-Board Camera

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

July 27: Belgium Grand Prix

Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix

Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix

Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix

Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix

Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

