How to watch 2025 F1 British Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season proceeds to the Silverstone Circuit in England for the British Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton won last year's race, finishing ahead of Max Verstappen in second place and Lando Norris in third. This year, Hamilton has the chance to take home his first Silverstone victory as a Ferrari team member.
Here are key facts about the 2025 British Grand Prix.
How can I watch the British Grand Prix?
*All times Eastern
Saturday
9:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)
Sunday
9:55 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)
2 alternate streams (ESPN+ and Disney+) - Driver Tracker & Mixed On-Board Camera
Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.
What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?
July 27: Belgium Grand Prix
Aug. 3: Hungary Grand Prix
Aug. 31: Netherlands Grand Prix
Sept. 7: Italy Grand Prix
Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix
Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix
Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix
Nov. 9: Brazil Grand Prix
Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix
Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix
