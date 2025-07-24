How to watch 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season progresses to the Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton won last year's race, finishing ahead of Oscar Piastri in second place and Charles Leclerc in third. George Russell was disqualified due to an underweight car.
Here are key facts about the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix.
How can I watch the Belgian Grand Prix?
*All times Eastern
Friday
6:25 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPN2)
10:55 a.m.: Sprint Qualifying (ESPNU)
Saturday
5:55 a.m.: Sprint Race (ESPN)
9:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)
Sunday, July 27
7:30 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)
8:55 a.m.: Driver Tracker (ESPN+ and Disney+); Mixed On-Board Camera (ESPN+ and Disney+)
Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.
What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?
Aug. 3: Hungarian Grand Prix
Aug. 31: Dutch Grand Prix
Sept. 7: Italian Grand Prix
Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix
Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix
Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix
Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix
Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix
Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix
