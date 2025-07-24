        <
        >

          How to watch 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

          Lewis Hamilton won the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix as a member of Team Mercedes. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Jul 24, 2025, 01:43 PM

          This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season progresses to the Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix.

          Lewis Hamilton won last year's race, finishing ahead of Oscar Piastri in second place and Charles Leclerc in third. George Russell was disqualified due to an underweight car.

          Here are key facts about the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix.

          How can I watch the Belgian Grand Prix?

          *All times Eastern

          Friday

          6:25 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPN2)

          10:55 a.m.: Sprint Qualifying (ESPNU)

          Saturday

          5:55 a.m.: Sprint Race (ESPN)

          9:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)

          Sunday, July 27

          7:30 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)

          8:55 a.m.: Driver Tracker (ESPN+ and Disney+); Mixed On-Board Camera (ESPN+ and Disney+)

          Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          Aug. 3: Hungarian Grand Prix

          Aug. 31: Dutch Grand Prix

          Sept. 7: Italian Grand Prix

          Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

          Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

          Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

          Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

          Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

          Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

          Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

          Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

          Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

          Check out ESPN's Formula 1 page for breaking news, standings, our "Unlapped" podcast and more!