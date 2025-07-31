        <
          How to watch 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

          Oscar Piastri won the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix. Will he defend his title this year? Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images
          Jul 31, 2025, 04:20 PM

          This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season races to the Hungaroring in Mogyorod near Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

          Oscar Piastri won last year's race, finishing ahead of Lando Norris in second place and Lewis Hamilton in third. The result marked McLaren's first 1-2 finish since 2021 and Hamilton's 200th career podium.

          Here are key facts about the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

          How can I watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?

          *All times Eastern

          Saturday, Aug. 2

          9:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)

          Sunday, Aug. 3

          8:55 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)

          8:55 a.m.: Driver Tracker (ESPN+ and Disney+); Mixed On-Board Camera (ESPN+ and Disney+)

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          Aug. 31: Dutch Grand Prix

          Sept. 7: Italian Grand Prix

          Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

          Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

          Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

          Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

          Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

          Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

          Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

          Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

