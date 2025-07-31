How to watch 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season races to the Hungaroring in Mogyorod near Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Oscar Piastri won last year's race, finishing ahead of Lando Norris in second place and Lewis Hamilton in third. The result marked McLaren's first 1-2 finish since 2021 and Hamilton's 200th career podium.
Here are key facts about the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.
How can I watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?
*All times Eastern
Saturday, Aug. 2
9:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)
Sunday, Aug. 3
8:55 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)
8:55 a.m.: Driver Tracker (ESPN+ and Disney+); Mixed On-Board Camera (ESPN+ and Disney+)
Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.
What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?
Aug. 31: Dutch Grand Prix
Sept. 7: Italian Grand Prix
Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix
Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix
Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix
Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix
Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix
Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix
Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?
Check out ESPN's Formula 1 page for breaking news, standings, our "Unlapped" podcast and more!