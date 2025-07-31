How to watch 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season races to the Hungaroring in Mogyorod near Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri won last year's race, finishing ahead of Lando Norris in second place and Lewis Hamilton in third. The result marked McLaren's first 1-2 finish since 2021 and Hamilton's 200th career podium.

Here are key facts about the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

How can I watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?

*All times Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 2

9:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)

Sunday, Aug. 3

8:55 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)

8:55 a.m.: Driver Tracker (ESPN+ and Disney+); Mixed On-Board Camera (ESPN+ and Disney+)

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

Aug. 31: Dutch Grand Prix

Sept. 7: Italian Grand Prix

Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

