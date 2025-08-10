WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. -- NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader Connor Zilisch broke his collarbone after a hard fall in Victory Lane at Watkins Glen International.

After his series-leading sixth victory, Zilisch was climbing onto the roof of his No. 88 Chevrolet to celebrate. He slipped after apparently getting his left foot caught in the driver's side window netting and tumbled awkwardly onto the asphalt.

Zilisch, 19, was taken on a backboard to the trackside medical center and then transported to a hospital for further evaluation. He posted on X about two hours later that he had a broken collarbone and that CT scans showed no head injury.

"Thank you everybody for reaching out today," Zilisch posted. "I'm out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn't any worse."

Zilisch will not be available for the Cup race Sunday at Watkins Glen. After racing in the Truck and Xfinity Series the past two days at the road course, he was scheduled to complete a tripleheader by making his fourth Cup start this season for Trackhouse Racing.

The scary incident capped an eventful day for Zilisch, who drives for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports team.

After starting from the pole position, Zilisch wrecked teammate Shane van Gisbergen's car while battling for the lead on Lap 65. After being bumped from the lead to fifth on a restart, Zilisch retook first and led the final four laps.

"He did such a great job of getting back through the field and getting the lead," crew chief Mardy Lindley told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after the race. "Praying for Connor right now that he's OK. I think he's going to be fine."

Zilisch missed a race earlier this season at Texas Motor Speedway after suffering a back injury during a crash at Talladega Superspeedway. He has 11 consecutive top-five finishes and five wins since his return.