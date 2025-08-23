Open Extended Reactions

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Kaulig Racing will be Ram's anchor partner when the automaker makes its return to NASCAR in 2026.

Team owner Matt Kaulig said Saturday at a Daytona Beach Ram dealership that the team will field five entries in the Truck Series. No drivers were announced for those seats.

Kaulig will be the only team to field Ram entries. The Truck teams will be based out of Kaulig race shop in Welcome, North Carolina.

"This partnership represents far more than a new chapter in Kaulig Racing's history. It's a union of shared values," Kaulig said. "Over the past decade, our team has built a legacy rooted in performance, integrity and giving back to the community. To now join forces as the anchor team for Ram's return to NASCAR is both an honor and a responsibility. Together, we're ready to set a new standard on race day and in the impact we make off the track."

Next season will be Ram's return to the Truck Series, where the manufacturer last raced in 2012.

"We needed a partner that truly aligns with the Ram brand and embraces our unconventional approach to NASCAR," Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis said in a statement. "With Kaulig Racing, we found the perfect synergy to drive our 'Last Tenth' culture forward."

Kaulig Racing will continue to field Chevrolets in the Xfinity and Cup Series while fielding Rams in the Truck Series. Kaulig has two full-time entries in Cup and three full-time entries in the Xfinity Series.

The Ram partnership will be the first time Kaulig Racing has competed in the Truck Series. Kaulig began his NASCAR ownership in 2016 in the Xfinity Series before expanding to Cup in 2021.