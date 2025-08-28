        <
        >

          How to watch 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

          The "Orange Army" and Max Verstappen's Dutch fan base are out in full force at the Dutch Grand Prix. Steven Tee/LAT Images
          • ESPN
          Aug 28, 2025, 01:18 PM

          This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season is back in action at the Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix.

          Lando Norris won last year's race, finishing ahead of Max Verstappen in second place and Charles Leclerc in third. The Dutch Grand Prix is going to exit the race calendar at the end of the 2026 season, due to financial issues.

          Here are key facts about the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix:

          How can I watch the Dutch Grand Prix?

          *All times Eastern

          Friday, Aug. 29

          6 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPN2)

          9:55 a.m.: Practice 2 (ESPN2)

          Saturday, Aug. 30

          5:25 a.m.: Practice 3 (ESPN2)

          8:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)

          Sunday, Aug. 31

          8:55 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)

          8:55 a.m.: Driver Tracker (ESPN App and Disney+); Mixed On-Board Camera (ESPN App and Disney+)

          8:55 a.m.: F1 Kids Netherlands (ESPNU)

          Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          Sept. 7: Italian Grand Prix

          Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

          Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

          Oct. 19: U.S. Grand Prix

          Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

          Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

          Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

          Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

          Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

          Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

          Check out ESPN's Formula 1 page for breaking news, standings, our "Unlapped" podcast and more!