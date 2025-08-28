How to watch 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season is back in action at the Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Lando Norris won last year's race, finishing ahead of Max Verstappen in second place and Charles Leclerc in third. The Dutch Grand Prix is going to exit the race calendar at the end of the 2026 season, due to financial issues.

Here are key facts about the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix:

How can I watch the Dutch Grand Prix?

*All times Eastern

Friday, Aug. 29

6 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPN2)

9:55 a.m.: Practice 2 (ESPN2)

Saturday, Aug. 30

5:25 a.m.: Practice 3 (ESPN2)

8:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)

Sunday, Aug. 31

8:55 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)

8:55 a.m.: Driver Tracker (ESPN App and Disney+); Mixed On-Board Camera (ESPN App and Disney+)

8:55 a.m.: F1 Kids Netherlands (ESPNU)

Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

Sept. 7: Italian Grand Prix

Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

Oct. 19: U.S. Grand Prix

Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

Check out ESPN's Formula 1 page for breaking news, standings, our "Unlapped" podcast and more!