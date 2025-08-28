How to watch 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season is back in action at the Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix.
Lando Norris won last year's race, finishing ahead of Max Verstappen in second place and Charles Leclerc in third. The Dutch Grand Prix is going to exit the race calendar at the end of the 2026 season, due to financial issues.
Here are key facts about the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix:
How can I watch the Dutch Grand Prix?
*All times Eastern
Friday, Aug. 29
6 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPN2)
9:55 a.m.: Practice 2 (ESPN2)
Saturday, Aug. 30
5:25 a.m.: Practice 3 (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)
Sunday, Aug. 31
8:55 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)
8:55 a.m.: Driver Tracker (ESPN App and Disney+); Mixed On-Board Camera (ESPN App and Disney+)
8:55 a.m.: F1 Kids Netherlands (ESPNU)
Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.
What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?
Sept. 7: Italian Grand Prix
Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix
Oct. 19: U.S. Grand Prix
Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix
Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix
Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix
Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix
