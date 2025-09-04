How to watch 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season races to the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy for the Pirelli Italian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc won last year's race, finishing ahead of Oscar Piastri in second place and Lando Norris in third. The Italian Grand Prix has been a mainstay on the F1 calendar every year since the inaugural 1950 season.

Here are key facts about the 2025 Italian Grand Prix:

How can I watch the Italian Grand Prix?

* All times ET

Friday, Sept. 5

7:25 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPNU)

10:55 a.m.: Practice 2 (ESPN2)

Saturday, Sept. 6

6:25 a.m.: Practice 3 (ESPN2)

9:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)

Sunday, Sept. 7

8:55 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

Oct. 19: U.S. Grand Prix

Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

