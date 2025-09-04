How to watch 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season races to the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy for the Pirelli Italian Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc won last year's race, finishing ahead of Oscar Piastri in second place and Lando Norris in third. The Italian Grand Prix has been a mainstay on the F1 calendar every year since the inaugural 1950 season.
Here are key facts about the 2025 Italian Grand Prix:
How can I watch the Italian Grand Prix?
* All times ET
Friday, Sept. 5
7:25 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPNU)
10:55 a.m.: Practice 2 (ESPN2)
Saturday, Sept. 6
6:25 a.m.: Practice 3 (ESPN2)
9:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)
Sunday, Sept. 7
8:55 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)
Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.
What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?
Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix
Oct. 19: U.S. Grand Prix
Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix
Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix
Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix
Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix
Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?
Check out ESPN's Formula 1 page for breaking news, standings, our "Unlapped" podcast and more!