MADISON, Ill. -- Denny Hamlin remained perfect in qualifying during the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, capturing the pole position Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway.

It's the 46th career pole and third this season for the Joe Gibbs Racing star, who also qualified first for last week's playoff opener at Darlington Raceway.

"We made some great adjustments from where we were in practice," said Hamlin, who turned a 139.190 mph lap in his No. 11 Toyota. "That's what they did so well last week for qualifying. Now we've got great track position and just got to maintain it, and we'll be in good shape."

Kyle Larson will start second alongside Hamlin, earning his first top-10 qualifying effort on the 1.25-mile oval east of St. Louis.

Chase Briscoe qualified third, followed by Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric as playoff drivers took the top nine starting spots for Sunday's 300-mile race at the track known as Gateway.

It was a notable departure from how the playoffs began at Darlington. Only four championship-eligible drivers finished in the top 10 of the Southern 500, a record low for a playoff opener.

Among the disappointments was Larson, whose 19th at Darlington continued a five-race drought without a top-five finish.

"I think our team needs it more than anything," the 2021 Cup champion said. "We haven't been able to celebrate a whole lot, so we will definitely celebrate a front row starting spot at Gateway. It's been a rough, inconsistent couple of months, so even just qualifying good feels really nice."

Alex Bowman, who has finished no higher than 13th at Gateway, qualified 25th as the only playoff driver who will start outside the top 20. Bowman is tied with Josh Berry (who qualified 12th) for last in the points standings among the 16 playoff drivers.