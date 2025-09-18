        <
          How to watch 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

          Oscar Piastri won the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Clive Mason/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Sep 18, 2025, 02:14 PM

          This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season advances to the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

          Oscar Piastri won last year's race, finishing ahead of Charles Leclerc in second place and George Russell in third. Held for the first time in 2017, the event will take place at the Baku City Circuit until at least 2026.

          Here are key facts about the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

          How can I watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

          * All times ET

          Friday, Sept. 19

          4:25 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPNU)

          7:55 a.m.: Practice 2 (ESPNU)

          Saturday, Sept. 20

          4:25 a.m.: Practice 3 (ESPN2)

          7:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)

          Sunday, Sept. 21

          6:55 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)

          Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

          Oct. 19: U.S. Grand Prix

          Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

          Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

          Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

          Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

          Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

