How to watch 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season advances to the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri won last year's race, finishing ahead of Charles Leclerc in second place and George Russell in third. Held for the first time in 2017, the event will take place at the Baku City Circuit until at least 2026.

Here are key facts about the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

How can I watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

* All times ET

Friday, Sept. 19

4:25 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPNU)

7:55 a.m.: Practice 2 (ESPNU)

Saturday, Sept. 20

4:25 a.m.: Practice 3 (ESPN2)

7:55 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2)

Sunday, Sept. 21

6:55 a.m.: Grand Prix (ESPN)

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

Oct. 19: U.S. Grand Prix

Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

