        <
        >

          How to watch 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

          The Singapore Grand Prix is the first October race on the 2025 Formula One calendar. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Oct 2, 2025, 12:53 PM

          This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season progresses to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the Singapore Grand Prix.

          Lando Norris won last year's race, finishing ahead of Max Verstappen in second place and Oscar Piastri in third. The Singapore Grand Prix was the inaugural night race and first street circuit in Asia designed for Formula 1.

          Here are key facts about the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix:

          How can I watch the Singapore Grand Prix?

          * All times ET

          Friday, Oct. 3

          5:25 a.m. - Practice 1 - ESPN2

          8:55 a.m. - Practice 2 - ESPN2

          Saturday, Oct. 4

          5:25 a.m. - Practice 3 - ESPN2

          8:55 a.m. - Qualifying - ESPN2

          Sunday, Oct. 5

          7:55 a.m. - Grand Prix - ESPN

          Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          Oct. 19: U.S. Grand Prix

          Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

          Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

          Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

          Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

          Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

          Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

          Check out ESPN's Formula 1 page for breaking news, standings, our "Unlapped" podcast and more!