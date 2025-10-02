How to watch 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season progresses to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Lando Norris won last year's race, finishing ahead of Max Verstappen in second place and Oscar Piastri in third. The Singapore Grand Prix was the inaugural night race and first street circuit in Asia designed for Formula 1.

Here are key facts about the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix:

How can I watch the Singapore Grand Prix?

* All times ET

Friday, Oct. 3

5:25 a.m. - Practice 1 - ESPN2

8:55 a.m. - Practice 2 - ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 4

5:25 a.m. - Practice 3 - ESPN2

8:55 a.m. - Qualifying - ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 5

7:55 a.m. - Grand Prix - ESPN

Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

Oct. 19: U.S. Grand Prix

Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

