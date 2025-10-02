How to watch 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season progresses to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the Singapore Grand Prix.
Lando Norris won last year's race, finishing ahead of Max Verstappen in second place and Oscar Piastri in third. The Singapore Grand Prix was the inaugural night race and first street circuit in Asia designed for Formula 1.
Here are key facts about the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix:
How can I watch the Singapore Grand Prix?
* All times ET
Friday, Oct. 3
5:25 a.m. - Practice 1 - ESPN2
8:55 a.m. - Practice 2 - ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 4
5:25 a.m. - Practice 3 - ESPN2
8:55 a.m. - Qualifying - ESPN2
Sunday, Oct. 5
7:55 a.m. - Grand Prix - ESPN
Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.
What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?
Oct. 19: U.S. Grand Prix
Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix
Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix
Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix
Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix
