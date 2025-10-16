How to watch 2025 F1 U.S. Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

This weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 season heads to COTA (Circuit of the Americas) in Austin, Texas, for the United States Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc won last year's race, finishing ahead of Carlos Sainz in second place and Max Verstappen in third. The first U.S. Grand Prix was held in 1959, at Sebring International Raceway in Florida.

Here are key facts about the 2025 United States Grand Prix:

How can I watch the United States Grand Prix?

* All times ET

Friday, Oct. 17

1:25 a.m. - Practice 1 - ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 18

4:55 p.m. - Qualifying - ESPNews/ESPN App

Sunday, Oct. 19

1:30 p.m. - Grand Prix - ESPN on ABC/ESPN 3

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

Oct. 26: Mexico Grand Prix

Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

