How to watch 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

We're headed into the final stretch of the 2025 Formula 1 season! This weekend, the action hits the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz won last year's race, finishing ahead of Lando Norris in second place and Charles Leclerc in third. The first Mexican Grand Prix was held in 1962 at the Magdalena Mixhuca Circuit in Mexico City.

Here are key facts about the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix:

How can I watch the Mexico City Grand Prix?

* All times ET

Friday, Oct. 24

2:25 p.m.: Practice 1 - ESPNU

5:55 p.m.: Practice 2 - ESPNEWS

Saturday, Oct. 25

1:25 p.m.: Practice 3 - ESPNEWS

4:55 p.m.: Qualifying - ESPNEWS

Sunday, Oct. 26

9 p.m.: Grand Prix - ESPN2

Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

Check out ESPN's Formula 1 page for results, standings, team profiles, our "Unlapped" podcast and more!