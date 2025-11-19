How to watch 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

We've reached the final leg of the 2025 Formula 1 season! This weekend, the action hits Sin City for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

George Russell won last year's race, finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton in second place and Carlos Sainz Jr. in third. Las Vegas first held a Formula 1 grand prix in 1981 for two years before withdrawing. 2025 marks the third grand prix in the Mojave Desert in this format. Last year's race saw Max Verstappen celebrate his fourth F1 world title.

Here are key facts about the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

How can I watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

* All times ET

Thursday, Nov. 20

Practice 1 @ 7:25 p.m. on ESPNEWS/ESPN+

Practice 2 @ 10:55 p.m. on ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 21

Practice 3 @ 7:25 p.m. on ESPNEWS/ESPN+

Qualifying @ 10:55 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 22

Grand Prix @ 10:55 p.m. on ESPN

Fans can catch all of the action in the official F1 streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

Check out ESPN's Formula 1 page for results, standings, team profiles, our "Unlapped" podcast and more!