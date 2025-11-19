        <
        >

          How to watch 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

          The Las Vegas Grand Prix races through Sin City in November 2025. Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Nov 19, 2025, 10:35 PM

          We've reached the final leg of the 2025 Formula 1 season! This weekend, the action hits Sin City for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

          George Russell won last year's race, finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton in second place and Carlos Sainz Jr. in third. Las Vegas first held a Formula 1 grand prix in 1981 for two years before withdrawing. 2025 marks the third grand prix in the Mojave Desert in this format. Last year's race saw Max Verstappen celebrate his fourth F1 world title.

          Here are key facts about the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

          How can I watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

          * All times ET

          Thursday, Nov. 20

          Practice 1 @ 7:25 p.m. on ESPNEWS/ESPN+

          Practice 2 @ 10:55 p.m. on ESPN2

          Friday, Nov. 21

          Practice 3 @ 7:25 p.m. on ESPNEWS/ESPN+

          Qualifying @ 10:55 p.m. on ESPN2

          Saturday, Nov. 22

          Grand Prix @ 10:55 p.m. on ESPN

          Fans can catch all of the action in the official F1 streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

          Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

