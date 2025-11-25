How to watch 2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

We've reached the last leg of the 2025 Formula 1 season! This weekend, the action hits Doha for the Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit.

Max Verstappen won last year's race, finishing ahead of Charles Leclerc in second place and Oscar Piastri in third. The first Qatar Grand Prix was held in 2021.

Here are key facts about the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix:

How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

* All times ET

Friday, Nov. 28

Practice 1 - 8:25 a.m. - ESPNU

Sprint qualifying - 12:25 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN App

Saturday, Nov. 29

Sprint race - 8:55 a.m. - ESPN2

Qualifying - 12:55 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN App

Sunday, Nov. 30

Race - 10:55 a.m. - ESPN2

Fans can catch all of the action in the official F1 streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

