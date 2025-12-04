How to watch 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

We've reached the final race of the 2025 Formula 1 season! This weekend, the action hits the Yas Marina Circuit for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lando Norris won last year's race, finishing ahead of Carlos Sainz in second place and Charles Leclerc in third. The first Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was held in November 2009.

At this stage of competition, the 2025 F1 driver's championship title is still up for grabs. Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri are in a tight race at the top.

Here are key facts about the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

How can I watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

* All times ET

Friday, Dec. 5

Practice 1 - 4:25 a.m. on ESPN2

Practice 2 - 7:55 a.m. on ESPNU

Saturday, Dec. 6

Practice 3 - 5:25 a.m. on ESPN 2

Qualifying - 8:55 a.m. on ESPN 2

Sunday, Dec. 7

Race - 7:55 a.m. on ESPN

Fans can catch all of the action in the official F1 streaming hub.

