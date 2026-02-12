IndyCar locks in Honda, Chevrolet with new deals

Open Extended Reactions

IndyCar announced it has locked both Chevrolet and Honda into contract extensions on Thursday in deals that end any speculation that Honda would leave North America's open-wheel racing series.

Honda had been coy for almost two years about its future in the series, and its current contract expired at the end of the 2026 season. Honda consistently said it was evaluating all its motorsports participation, which includes a possible entrance into NASCAR.

Terms of the contract extensions with Chevrolet and Honda were not announced, with both manufacturers saying only that the multiyear deals begin in 2027. IndyCar added that the new contracts allow for each manufacturer to own a charter beginning with the 2028 season, when the series is scheduled to debut a new car.

"As charter entrants in 2028, Chevrolet and Honda now have a new and exciting opportunity to build on their incredible legacies across IndyCar Series racing, while continuing their strong relationships with our current roster of teams and helping deliver an innovative and industry leading new car in 2028," said Doug Boles, president of the series.

The IndyCar charter system was originally announced in late 2024, and charters were extended to teams based on full-time entries from the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Teams could have up to three charters each, and the agreement with Chevy and Honda will not permit teams maxed out at three charters to add a fourth car through the manufacturers.

Chevy and Honda will be heavily involved in the development of the engine and competition rules to be implemented with the new Indy car.

"Chevrolet and Honda have worked tirelessly with us over the last 12 months to get to this point, and both have made it very clear that they are fully committed to this sport and invested in continuing the positive momentum the series generated in 2025," Boles said.

Chevrolet has won nine of 14 championships since returning to the series in 2012 and 16 total IndyCar titles throughout series history.

Honda began IndyCar competition in 1994 and has been in the series as an engine supplier for over 30 years, including six seasons as the sole engine supplier. It won its 11th manufacturers' title in multiple manufacturer competition last season and the fifth championship in the past eight years.

Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing has won four championships in a Honda since 2021.

"With a deep respect for the history and competitive spirit of IndyCar racing, we are proud to continue our involvement after more than 30 years," said David Salters, president of Honda Racing Corporation USA. "This longstanding commitment strengthens our ability to allow us to further develop our people and technology at the pinnacle of open-wheel racing in North America."

Chevrolet had no plans to leave the series and had maintained it could cover the entire IndyCar field if Honda did not renew.

"Chevrolet has enjoyed a long, successful relationship with IndyCar as an engine manufacturer, and this extension paves the way for the IndyCar Series to continue to grow and for us to further maximize technology transfer from race to road," GM president Mark Reuss said. "The addition of a charter allows Chevrolet to join with other stakeholders to continue to make the series even stronger."

The 2026 IndyCar season begins March 1 on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.