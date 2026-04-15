Nigel Mansell praises Lewis Hamilton and wants him to win an eighth world title

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Nigel Mansell has said he's not "embarrassed" that he's a huge Lewis Hamilton fan and that he would love for the fellow Brit to win that elusive eighth Formula 1 world championship.

The 72-year-old knows what it means to win a world championship after he won with Williams in 1992. He went into the Hungarian Grand Prix having won eight out of ten races and ended up finishing second to seal the title.

He's described it as "special" and is rooting for Hamilton to bring it home. "I'm going to be romantic. I'd like Lewis [Hamilton] to do it," Mansell said in an interview with Sky Sports.

"Lando [Norris] has got so many years ahead of him. He can do it again.

"I mean, come on, Lewis. It's special. You've done so many things, mate. Let's just finish it off.

"Lewis is fired up again and I make no embarrassment that I'm a huge fan of him. He's had a brilliant career and it's fantastic what he's doing."

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Hamilton's record-breaking eighth world title was in touching distance at the end of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi which ended up in a controversial outcome.

It was Red Bull's Max Verstappen who went on to win his first world title, and he then won three more back-to-back.

Hamilton arrived at Ferrari at the start of 2025, but didn't have the fairytale season he was after. It started off positively with a Sprint race victory in China early on, but he struggled to get to grips with an underperforming Scuderia car.

Towards the end of the season after the Brazilian Grand Prix, he described the year as a "nightmare" and that he had "been living it for a while."

This season, he's arrived in the paddock much happier and secured a third-place podium finish at the Chinese Grand Prix as a result.

He currently sits fourth in the drivers' championship on 41 points, with his team-mate Charles Leclerc eight-points ahead in third.